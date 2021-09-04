Rex Murphy: I miss Donald Trump and the hypnotic hold he had over his enemies





Biden is a stumbling and unprepared leader, visibly in a state of intellectual entropy

Author of the article:

Rex murphy

Release date :

Sep 03, 2021

I miss Donald Trump.

Not so much in a personal sense, but in the sense that, while his lively demeanor and super energetic style inhabited the White House, the whole world was fed a daily journal of his actions and words.

Some say Mr. Trump used his years on The Apprentice (a show I couldn’t stand, it was worse than Dragons Den, extra 30 minutes providing a glimpse into Purgatory without the save clause) to win the show. fame that brought him to the presidency.

It is a mistake. It’s not so much that reality TV brought Donald Trump to the White House, as Donald Trump brought the White House to reality TV. Whether the White House or reality TV suffered the most from this interesting collision, it will take history to determine.

I also miss Mr. Trump because of his fascination with almost everyone, and especially the hypnotic power over those who radically despised him. His gift for baffling his enemies was something beyond biology: he had something like a Draculean hold over their minds. He expired; they worried madly.

The wild cable TV hosts, the Lemons, the Cuomos, the Maddows, not the hardiest spars of the Public Enlightenment Ship couldn’t speak of anyone else. They were captivated.

During his tenure here in Canada, even with Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister, a charismatic magnet although of a much lower field strength than Mr. Trump’s, the CBC drank equally and abundantly at the Trump waterhole. , than any of the behemoths of his own country, CBS, NBC, ABC and The New York Times.

Trump’s news was obviously very Canadian news. We have been inundated with reports on the most trivial and serious aspects of the Trump presidency. As if it was crucial to know in Red Deer or Twillingate that Donald Trump was most likely a Russian factory in the service of Vladimir Putin. When Trump was president, American news was really our news. Why, has never been detailed.

What I find strange is how with a Biden presidency our news networks have completely lost interest in the guy who won against him, the hapless, desperate sleepwalker I’m not supposed to answer questions Joseph Biden. Biden is a disaster as president. A leader as weak and confused as one can imagine.

Mr. Biden has just committed the most awkward, tragic and incompetent major acts of a US president since the Bay of Pigs. The mutilated, failed, tragic and unspeakably incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan is a massive humiliation of the preeminent world power.

Under the faltering leadership of Bidens, the United States has left its armaments, its high-tech helicopters, its Bagram base for $ 70 billion in weapons according to some estimates cited to a motley militia of fundamentalist Islamists. Worse yet, it has abandoned some of its citizens, shamed its own army and left its Afghan allies and the women and girls of this sad country to the fierce Taliban and hungry for revenge.

Yet Mr Biden doesn’t make the headlines, get the fire-breathing billboard shows, the relentless condemnations, the well-paid late-night comic book teasing, not a fraction Trump received during his tenure then. that he was walking. somewhere with a Bible in his hand.

Biden is a stumbling and unprepared leader, visibly in a state of intellectual entropy. And it’s a world story. This makes a lot more sense to us than all the false drama of Russian collusion. And yet the Canadian news media, which has been bloated in their coverage of Trump, by comparison, only, and reluctantly, nibble at Bidens a devastating and historic bad exercise of American power.

On so many issues, the media is openly militant, not much different from the many pressure groups, politicized NGOs, and the various activists they should be reporting on. The difference between the way Trump was reported and that of Joe Biden is simply the biggest. illustration of this very unfortunate decline.

