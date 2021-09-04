UPDATE 1-China struggles to expand COVID-19 vaccination campaign, official says





(add more comments from the official, background) BEIJING, Sept.3 (Reuters) – China faces increasing difficulties in expanding its mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign, but it will continue to vaccinate more people and step up the recall program, said Friday a health official. Zheng Zhongwei, an official with the National Health Commission, did not elaborate on the obstacles but pointed out that those who had not been vaccinated could not count on the protection of those who had been vaccinated amid concerns about the highly transmissible Delta variant. “Recently, as (pushing the immunization work) got to a later stage, it has become more and more difficult,” Zheng said at a health forum. He said China had given full doses to around 900 million people, more than 60% of its 1.4 billion people, but cited some experts as saying that China may need a rate of vaccination greater than 80%. China administered about 13 million doses per day on average in July and August, lower than the June daily average of 19 million. By the end of October, the country is expected to complete regular doses to 1.1 billion people as well as booster shots to limited groups such as the elderly and high-risk employees, according to estimates by the presentation of Zheng. Currently, people are recommended to take booster doses of the same type of technology as their first vaccinations, but more options may be available once studies of using different vaccines as boosters show results. Zheng said. China has provided 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the rest of the world, Zheng said. President Xi Jinping said in August that China will work to deliver 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to other countries in 2021. (Report by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; edited by Edmund Blair and Alison Williams)

