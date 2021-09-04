It is much harder for fleeing Afghans to reach Europe than six years ago

(Bloomberg) – In 2015, Turkey became a sort of human highway for refugees fleeing to Europe from Syria and elsewhere, a migration of at least 1.3 million people that took a seismic impact on European Union policy. Many bloc leaders now fear a repeat, but it is much more difficult for desperate Afghans to reach Europe than it was six years ago.

New concrete, metal and barbed wire walls, along with drone surveillance, enhanced border patrols, and capture and return policies have made the route to Europe more difficult, dangerous and expensive.

An EU plan to fund Afghanistan’s neighbors to welcome those leaving UNHCR has estimated the number could reach 500,000 by the end of the year could also make it more inviting to stay put. .

Europe is right to be concerned, but I don’t think it’s likely and imminent, “said Michael OHanlon, director of foreign policy research at the Brookings Institution, of the risk of another crisis in Europe. 2015.

For starters, about 4,800 km (3,000 miles), it’s three times farther from Kabul on the nearest European border than from Aleppo, Syria. Just six years ago, when Afghans were the second largest contingent of newcomers to Europe, 193,000 compared to 378,000 Syrians, according to data collected from EU states by Pew Research, many were already out of the country. Afghanistan and saw an opportunity to improve their lot.

So far, despite an airlift of more than 100,000 Afghans and their families who had worked with Allied forces, the number of Afghans attempting to escape by land since the fall of the former government is modest, according to the report. the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR.

This should come as no surprise, says OHanlon, as the period of unrest in which the Taliban took over territory from the former government is now almost over.

All of this could easily change if the security situation worsens considerably, if the Taliban returns to the worst of its brutal Islamist regime in the 1990s, or if a combination of economic collapse, Covid-19 and drought were to lead to the famine. The UN World Food Program warned this month that 14 million Afghans would face food insecurity this winter.

Iran

If the worst should happen, the route to Europe has changed a lot since 2015. On the main route from Afghanistan, Iran is the first stopover since the Afghans escaped the country after its invasion by the Union Soviet, in 1979. Another surge followed the Soviet retreat. ten years later, as the nation descended into civil war, another after the Taliban seized power in 1996, and yet another earlier this year. Most of the refugees remained in Iran and Pakistan.

Currently, Iran is home to 780,000 registered Afghan refugees and at least 2 million unregistered Afghan refugees, according to the government in Tehran. No less than 500,000 new emigrants have crossed over in the past four months as the Taliban retook the country, said Fatemeh Ashrafi, director of the board of directors of the Tehran-based Hami association, which supports the refugees, to the newspaper Irans Etemad. Another 7,000 have crossed since the Taliban captured Kabul in mid-August, Ashrafi said.

On August 18, Iran said it would ban other Afghans, reversing its promise to temporarily house those fleeing the Taliban. With many ethnic and family ties across a porous 900 km border, this ban will be difficult to enforce. And because the country’s resources are scattered due to sanctions and the region’s worst coronavirus outbreak, authorities should take a stronger stance against the latest influx of refugees. More troops have been deployed at the main border posts at the border.

In November, Tehran’s parliament tightened the laws on illegal arrivals by imposing severe prison terms and allowing police to shoot at vehicles suspected of human trafficking. At the same time, Iran announced in April that it would end its cooperation with the EU on human trafficking.

Turkey

The next country for Afghan refugees to cross is Turkey, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ approach has undergone a radical change under the pressure of an internal backlash against the estimated 5 million refugees, mostly Syrians, that Turkey is hosting. already. From highlighting an open door policy to protect his fellow Muslims and the occasional threat of transporting them to EU borders in the event of diplomatic tensions, Erdogan is now building walls to stop the flow from from the east.

Turkey bordered 156 km, or just under 100 miles from its 560 km Iranian border, with a three-meter-high concrete wall, topped with a razor wire. Another $ 30 million 64 km section is underway, partly funded by the EU. The tactics made it possible to stem the arrival of refugees from Syria, with 837 km of this 911 km border walled up. Plans are also in place to wall off the 33 km border with Iraq.

We are very sensitive to immigration, Erdogan said in Istanbul on August 27. We are building walls almost everywhere.

Turkey has also deployed 3,500 additional border soldiers in a bid to capture illegal migrants, bolstering border walls with flash floods, thermal cameras and motion sensors, as well as razor wire and minefields. Drones monitor the border 17 hours a day, according to the Turkish Interior Ministry.

Of course, no wall can completely prevent the desperate from coming out. Smugglers throw blankets over the razor wire so migrants can climb up and dig covered pits to hide them from drones, according to Atanur Aydin, police chief of the border province of Van.

Greece

Greece last month completed a taller, electronically monitored metal fence covering 40 km from the most sensitive points on its border with Turkey. Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoides, since dismissed in a cabinet reshuffle, said in an August 20 unveiling ceremony that Greece would not allow any erratic movement beyond its borders.

At the same time, the narrow straits between the Turkish mainland and the easternmost Greek islands that so many Syrian, Afghan and other refugees risked to cross in 2015 are now patrolled by Turkey, the United States. Greece and the EU Frontex border mission.

According to the UNHCR, 5,309 refugees arrived in Greece from Turkey in the year to August 29, of which only 1,890 by sea. In 2015, there were 861,630 arrivals, of which only 4,907 by sea. earthly.

North Africa

Refugees are used to finding new routes once the old ones are blocked and today is no different. More migrants attempt to cross to Europe from North Africa than Turkey.

In the first half of 2021, Algeria, Libya and Tunisia intercepted nearly 25,000 refugees as they attempted to reach Europe by boat, roughly half the number of successful landings recorded, while Turkey in intercepted just under 7,000, according to UNHCR. In the midst of this effort, 1,146 people lost their lives.

Yet as important as any obstacle is the determination of European governments to do everything in their power to avoid the boost that the 2015 refugee crisis gave to far-right political parties across the country. continent. No matter what happens in Afghanistan, said German-American political scientist Yascha Mount, speaking at Lennart Meri’s security conference in Estonia on Friday, it will not lead to a repeat of 2015, because the political will is there to make sure.

