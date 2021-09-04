Pindi-Shura expertise in manipulating Taliban, Al-Qaeda and IS-K is the real threat to India’s security





After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, Pakistani leaders proudly recognized their ties to the former. Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid admitted: We are the guardians of the Taliban leadership. They’ve been taken care of for a long time. They got shelter, education and a home in Pakistan. We have done everything for them. Earlier, welcoming the reimposition of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, Imran Khan noted that the Afghan people have broken the chains of slavery. On a TV show, a ruling PTI leader Neelam Irshad Sheikh said: The Taliban say they are with us and will help us in Kashmir. The Taliban’s U-turn on Kashmir reflects the extent of Pak’s hold on this outfit.

Al-Qaeda called on the global Muslim community to liberate other Muslim lands, putting Kashmir on the list of targets for global jihad, but leaving out Xinjiang and Chechnya. Obviously, this is an Al Qaeda tactic to ensure that Russia and China do not put pressure on the Taliban. This statement betrays that the mastermind remains the Pindi-Shura comprising the Pak army and the ISI, which also wants these countries to provide unrestricted support to the Taliban. The Pindi-Shura is well aware that for the maintenance of the Taliban regime and by proxy its own regime in this country, the support of Russia and China is imperative.

US officials and members of Congress had also occasionally projected support from Pakistan for the Taliban. The Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Senator Jack Reed, had informed the Senate that a crucial factor contributing enormously to the success of the Taliban was the failure of the United States to eliminate the sanctuary that the Taliban had obtained in Pakistan. He also correctly commented that the US failure to undermine this safe haven could be Washington’s biggest war mistake. Several leaders of the Afghan national government have also accused Pakistan and its intelligence services of playing a key role in promoting the Taliban.

The Taliban are the creation of the Pindi-Shura. Pakistan’s search for strategic depth against India prompted it to promote a Pak dependent government in Afghanistan. In 1993, Benazir and his Minister of the Interior, General Naseerullah Babar, captured the Taliban for this purpose, who captured Kabul in 1996. And since then, the Pak / ISI army has maintained close ties even during over the past 20 years. Pak’s support included soliciting funds for the Taliban, funding Taliban operations, providing diplomatic support as virtual Taliban envoys abroad, training Taliban fighters, recruiting hands. -skilled and unskilled labor to serve in the Taliban militias, planning and directing offensives, providing and facilitating shipments of ammunition and fuel, and on several occasions, apparently, directly providing support to the fight.

Al-Qaeda had been close to Pindi-Shura ever since Osama bin Laden began helping the Pak-sponsored mujahedin in the fight against the Soviet Union. The late Sri B Raman, an authority on the fight against terrorism, had pointed out that Osama bin Laden was used by Musharraf, then a middle-ranking officer, to recruit and train terrorists. In 2002, Al-Qaida recruiter Abu Zubeidah, after his arrest, directly involved senior Pindi-Shura officials in supporting terrorists. The Taliban hosted Al-Qaida between 1996-2001. Later, Al Qaeda moved to Pakistan. Osama bin Laden was in Abbottabad; al Zawahiri has been seen in various locations in Pakistan; and Khalid Muhammad Sheikh (KSM) was in Karachi. Al-Qaeda-Shura operates out of Pakistan from where it began to operate through smaller formations. Al-Qaeda created the International Islamic Front (IFI) in 1998 with the aim of promoting global Islamic jihad. Several groups joined the IIR like Jamiat ul-Furqan, Jamiat ul-Ansar, Harakat ul-Jihad ul-Islami and Laskhar e-Jhangvi, Sipah-e-Sahaba, Harkat-ul Mujahidin Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e Muhammad etc. They shared training camps with Al Qaeda.

The Haqqani Network, a semi-autonomous component of the Taliban, remains an important channel for links between the ISI and Al Qaeda. While the Haqqani Network is the most dangerous and well-equipped with trained cadres, the outfit functions as a connecting actor, combining different mixes of terrorist outfits. It operates in multiple dimensions of the whole network – local, regional and global. Locally, he works for indigenous terrorists in the tribal areas of Afghanistan and Pakistan; regionally, he works for the Pakistani state to help shape the South Asian security environment and the use of proxies to counter Indian influence in the region; and globally, it operates for Al Qaeda and other similar groups, which are primarily motivated by global jihad and directly engage in acts of international terrorism. Significantly, it was Jallaluddin Haqqani who informed Osama bin Laden of Operation Anaconda and asked him to leave Tora Bora, revealing close ties between the two groups and also with the ISI.

Al-Qaeda’s objective can be found in two documents: the Declaration of War Against the Americans Occupying the Land of the Two Holy Places (1996) and the Declaration of the World Islamic Front for Jihad against Jews and Christians (1998) . In the first document also known as the Epistle of Ladenese, massacres in Tajikistan, Burma, Kashmir, Assam, the Philippines, Somalia, Eritrea, Chechnya and Bosnia and Herzegovina were mentioned. In the second document, the United States is seen as crusaders determined to occupy holy places. he urges every Muslim to launch Jihad against the United States. Overall, its goal is to convert all non-Muslim lands (Dar-ul-Harb) into Muslim lands (Dar-ul-Islam).

The contributions indicate that the ISI pushed some people in the TTP to form IS-K, taking advantage of the differences between Maulana Fazlullah and some high commanders, with the aim of not only weakening the TTP but also having an additional outfit to use. against the United States and Indian interests. Hafiz Saeed Khan, a Pakistani national, was chosen to lead the IS-K as first emir and Abdul Rauf Khadim, a former Taliban commander, was chosen as Khan’s deputy. IS-K includes members of the Pakistani, Afghan Taliban, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jammat-ud-Dawa, the Haqqani Network and the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan. They all support Al Qaeda’s goal, although there may be differences. The Is-Ks map includes not only the Khorasan region, but also the entire Pamir Mountains, which includes the nations of Central Asia and Xinjiang. The IS-K seems to have received an international label to build its profile and use it for different purposes, including to put pressure on the Taliban and Al-Qaeda.

Therefore, Al-Qaeda’s assertion must be seen in the context of its close ties to Pindi-Shura. The statement against Kashmir had been made even earlier by both Osama bin Laden and al Zawahiri, but the omission of Chechnya and Xinjiang clearly suggests pressure from Pindi-Shura. Nikkiy Haley, the former US representative to the UN, rightly pointed out that China is preparing to strengthen Pakistan in Afghanistan to confront India. Al Qaeda’s omission of references to Xinjiang and Chechnya confirms Haleys’ assessment.

The profession Pindi-Shuras creates and manages the rivalries between various terrorist outfits to achieve its sinister objectives. This includes creating new outfits, exploiting their projected conflicts, or even merging them for some specific purpose. So the real problem for India is not the Taliban or Al Qaeda or IS-K but Pinidi-Shuras Machiavellian expertise to manipulate them for its menacing covert operations. Current developments suggest an increased perception of the threat to India, both qualitatively and quantitatively: not only has the Pak-Shura gained strategic depth against India, but China is providing it with increased assistance to control the militants. Uyghurs.

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Disclaimer

The opinions expressed above are those of the author.

END OF ARTICLE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/ChanakyaCode/pindi-shuras-expertise-to-manipulate-taliban-al-qaeda-and-is-k-is-the-real-security-threat-to-india/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos