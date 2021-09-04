Former NYT reporter describes covert ‘industry’ of ‘corporate investigations’ targeting pharma, Trump





Barry Meier, a retired New York Times reporter and author of “Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies,” spoke to Fox Nation’s “Tucker Carlson Today” about some of the book’s topics. , including how business enterprise surveys have emerged over the past decades and have had tangible effects on politics and business.

Host Tucker Carlson asked Meier about his research on the effect on investigative corporations and the Trump campaign, specifically how Fusion GPS, an opposition research firm founded by former Wall reporters. Street Journal, was involved in the investigation of the private citizen of the time, Donald Trump.

“What I’m trying to tell in the book is the story of an industry. This is a business that most of your viewers and certainly didn’t know much about when I started out. to research the book and it was the business of what are called corporate investigations, private spy companies that are hired by lawyers, corporations, litigants often, to dig up the dirt on their opponents or to unearth information that will publicly embarrass them, ”Meier said.

“Over the past decade, there has been a huge boom in this industry, and the demand for these services and the growth in the number of companies conducting these types of activities.”

Meier said the business model evolved from mid-20th-century secret private investigators who might have been monitoring an allegedly unfaithful spouse or, as Carlson described it, someone who might settle “outside. from a motel across town to take pictures and get paid “.

“Basically they were all digging dirt of one type or another. So, for example, if I have a problem with you, and you know, I think you did something unfair or what whether that is the case, I would go to one of these business intelligence firms. And I would say, find out all you can about Tucker, and tell me – and delve into his past, “explained Meier. “[G]o talk to his friends and find out what you want to know, and tell me about it, and maybe I’ll use it in a lawsuit against him. Maybe I’ll use it through an ad to embarrass him. “

This, he said, was the business model used by various entities like Fusion GPS to undermine Trump’s candidacy in 2015 and 2016.

“In the case of the Steele file, it was information about Donald Trump and all the business activities he and his associates might have had in Russia,” he said.

He called the corporate investigations into Trump “historically significant”, adding that they “changed the presidency and therefore the country.”

While opposition research has been eternal in American politics, Meier said the advent of the Steele dossier was a new level in this area.

Meier claimed that Fusion GPS was originally hired by people interested in helping Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., In the Republican primary.

“Fusion’s mission was basically to go through the personal history of Donald Trump’s business, whatever, and unearth any information that would be damaging, unflattering to Donald Trump. And obviously Donald Trump has had a long career. hectic business, so there is a lot in business cases with bankruptcies and various business issues to unearth, ”he explained.

He noted that in early 2016, Trump was seen as anything but a lock in the GOP primary, with remaining candidates like former Ohio Governor John Kasich voting exponentially and running out of delegates.

At this point, Meier reported that lawyers for the DNC and Hillary Clinton’s campaign then requested that Fusion GPS continue their work, albeit for them.

“But they say at that point, well, we would like to start looking at its business in Russia, because we haven’t really looked at this closely before. They have the green light and the money to do it. that’s when they hire Christopher Steele, a person sort of became notorious as a result of it all, ”he said.

Steele, a former MI6 agent at the Russian office of the UK spy agency, became one of the previously described “corporate investigators” and set up a company specializing in cases involving Europe in the United Kingdom. the east, the reporter said.

“So Fusion GPS was hired by people who disliked Trump on the Republican side, changed, and is now employed by Hillary Clinton’s campaign, contracts with Christopher Steele’s company in London to read more on Trump’s involvement with Russia, “he said. .

Meier claimed that Steele, as a former British agent, could not travel to Russia. An intermediary was therefore hired to “write a series of memos, of which there was something like 17 or 18”.

“And those notes, which were then passed on to Fusion GPS, became known as the folder,” Meier said.

