Inflation could repeat itself in the 1960s, when the Fed lost control
Inflation could repeat the trajectory of the late 1960s, which laid the groundwork for sustained high prices the following decade, according to economic historian Niall Ferguson.
Ferguson told CNBC on Friday that policymakers were facing a new challenge in the form of rising inflation due to the response to the Covid-19 pandemic in a manner similar to their response to the Great Recession from 2008.
“The interesting thing about disasters is that one can lead to another. You can go from a public health disaster to a fiscal, monetary and potentially inflationary disaster,” Ferguson said at the Ambrosetti forum in Italy.
“It’s not such a big disaster, it doesn’t kill people, but inflation take off would be a problem.”
Consumer prices in the United States rose 5.4% in July from the previous year, registering the largest jump since August 2008.
The Federal Reserve and many economists argue that the recent spike in inflation will be “transient,” but Ferguson questioned that.
“How long is transient? At what point do expectations fundamentally change, especially if the Federal Reserve tells people, “We have changed our inflation targeting regime and we don’t mind if inflation is above target for a while”? “? said Ferguson, the principal investigator of the Milbank family at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.
“I feel like we’re not heading into the 1970s, but we could go back to the late 1960s, when then famous Fed Chairman McChesney Martin lost control of expectations. inflation. “
His comments come after former IMF chief economist and Harvard public policy professor Kenneth Rogoff suggested in an article this week that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan had added to the list of “troubling” parallels between 2020s and the “perfect storm” of factors that led to very high inflation in the 1970s.
Ferguson suggested that the high inflation of the 1970s had its origins in the late 1960s, adding that it was too early to conclude with any certainty that the current rise is transitory.
Data released Tuesday on US home prices and consumer inflation expectations may have contributed to the Fed’s concerns. The S & P / Case-Shiller Index, which measures house prices in 20 major US cities, rose 19.1% year-on-year in June, the biggest jump in the series’ history dating back to 1987. A Conference Board survey showed that American consumers will see inflation settle at 6.8% in 12 months. That’s an increase of one percentage point from a year ago, or 17.2% on a relative basis.
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers tweeted: “Anytime you hear inflation is transient, remember double house price inflation has not yet appeared in the indexes. Housing is 40%. of the core CPI. [consumer price index]. “
Ferguson suggested that the Covid-19 delta variant may have done the Fed a favor by cooling the U.S. economy slightly after a scorching summer, but other external factors could still come into play.
“The great inflations of history have almost always been associated with war. What would really uncheck inflation expectations would be if this Cold War … “he said.
Ferguson speculated that in light of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Chinese President Xi Jinping might see the emerging US reluctance to face the military conflict as an opportunity to try to take full control of Taiwan. This would force the United States to decide whether to enter another distant war or cede global dominance, he suggested.
– CNBC’s Jeff Cox contributed to this report.
