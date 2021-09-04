Inflation could repeat itself in the 1960s, when the Fed lost control

Inflation could repeat the trajectory of the late 1960s, which laid the groundwork for sustained high prices the following decade, according to economic historian Niall Ferguson.

Ferguson told CNBC on Friday that policymakers were facing a new challenge in the form of rising inflation due to the response to the Covid-19 pandemic in a manner similar to their response to the Great Recession from 2008.

“The interesting thing about disasters is that one can lead to another. You can go from a public health disaster to a fiscal, monetary and potentially inflationary disaster,” Ferguson said at the Ambrosetti forum in Italy.

“It’s not such a big disaster, it doesn’t kill people, but inflation take off would be a problem.”

Consumer prices in the United States rose 5.4% in July from the previous year, registering the largest jump since August 2008.

The Federal Reserve and many economists argue that the recent spike in inflation will be “transient,” but Ferguson questioned that.

“How long is transient? At what point do expectations fundamentally change, especially if the Federal Reserve tells people, “We have changed our inflation targeting regime and we don’t mind if inflation is above target for a while”? “? said Ferguson, the principal investigator of the Milbank family at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

“I feel like we’re not heading into the 1970s, but we could go back to the late 1960s, when then famous Fed Chairman McChesney Martin lost control of expectations. inflation. “