Study finds reported Trump tweets still spreading despite KIRO 7 News Seattle disinformation warnings





The spread of disinformation on social media has been at the forefront during the pandemic and since the 2020 election with concerns on both sides of the aisle.

Now, a new peer-reviewed study has found that even if a post is flagged on one platform, it can still spread widely on other platforms.

Researchers at the New York Universitys Center for Social Media and Politics looked at Twitter in particular and how it handled former President Donald Trumps’ tweets about what he called election misinformation.

We wanted to understand the impact of a single platform, in this case Twitter, said Zeve Sanderson, executive director of the NYUs Center for Social Media and Politics. We live in the networked information age and that means information can spread extremely quickly.

Twitter has flagged hundreds of former President Trump’s tweets about the 2020 election, either attaching a warning tag or blocking them altogether.

The study found that tweets with warning labels actually spread farther and longer on Twitter than tweets that were not flagged at all.

He also found that while the blocked tweets were effective in stopping these messages from spreading on Twitter, these messages ended up spreading more on other social media platforms.

Information posted on one platform may appear on other platforms in the form of links, screenshots or direct quotes from those posts, Sanderson said.

What is not clear is the why of these trends and Sanderson said it was because of the limited amount of publicly available data, but research into the causes is ongoing.

What the study does say, however, is that while the strategies for stopping the spread of disinformation differ from site to site, these messages often end up spreading.

As we reflect on intervention strategies that might make these information environments healthier, or the discourse in some way more robust, we really want to make sure we keep this network dynamic in mind and not focus only on individual platforms, Sanderson said.

Responding to the study, a Twitter spokesperson highlighted enforcement action taken to stop the spread of election misinformation, including labeling around 300,000 tweets as misleading in October and November last year.

The challenges of disinformation remain complex and require a holistic approach to society, a Twitter spokesperson said. We continue to research, challenge, and modify features that could induce or encourage behaviors on Twitter that negatively affect the health of the online conversation or could cause harm offline.

Republicans on Capitol Hill have accused social media companies of targeting conservatives on their platforms through censorship during several Congressional hearings on how corporations deal with disinformation.

2021 Cox Media Group

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kiro7.com/news/trending/study-finds-flagged-trump-tweets-still-spread-despite-misinformation-warnings/3JKFF6U33VGWRABAR37CEXGXGU/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos