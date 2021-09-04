Azerbaijan) broadcast on Uzbek TV channel Madaniyat va ma’rifat (VIDEO)





On August 26 of the current year, the program titled “Oltin ko’prik: Ozarbayjon” (Golden Bridge: Azerbaijan) was broadcast on the Uzbekistani TV channel “Madaniyat va ma’rifat” in the part of the project and initiative advanced by the Azerbaijani Culture Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Uzbekistan. The program highlighted the historical bonds of friendship between our peoples sharing a closely related language, religion, culture, customs and traditions; The program also provided broad coverage of the shared values ​​of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, the major countries in the Turkish world. The projected work expresses the views of eminent personalities and academics from both countries regarding our history and literature, as well as the many contributions of Nizami Ganjavi, Alisher Navoi, Muhammad Fuzuli, Boborahim Mashrab, Huseyn Javid, Gafur Gulyam to development. of our literary relations. Gulbahor Ashurova, associate professor at the University of Uzbek Language and Literature named Alisher Navoi in Tashkent and director of the Center named after Fuzuli, reported that President Ilham Aliyev declared 2021 as the year of “Nizami Ganjavi” and by order of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the 580th birthday of prominent Uzbek poet Alisher Navoi will be widely celebrated in Uzbekistan; she also underlined the contributions of these two eminent personalities to pave the way for our friendly and literary relations. Samir Abbasov, director of the Azerbaijani Culture Center named Heydar Aliyev in Uzbekistan, spoke of the friendship and the high level of cooperation between our countries. He emphasized the cultural and literary links in the Middle Ages and the 20th century, the Decades of Literature and Art during the Soviet period, the cultural days, the work carried out in this direction during the years of independence as well as reciprocal visits by heads of state and further development of cooperation. Almaz Ulvi Binnatova, professor at the Institute of Literature named after Nizami Ganjavi of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, spoke about the literary links with Uzbekistan and the work carried out in this regard. The activities undertaken by the Azerbaijani Center named after Mr. Fuzuli, established at the Uzbek Language and Literature University named Alisher Navoi in Tashkent, received wide coverage in the program. The Center provides information on Azerbaijani and Uzbek literature, as well as events and projects dedicated to our common values. The program included interviews with renowned literary scholars from Uzbekistan: Mamatgul Hazratgulov, Islam Yagubov, Abdulla Ulugov, as well as notable Azerbaijani scholars: Pasha Karimov, Akif Azalp, Umid Mirzoev and other personalities from the literary world. News.Az

