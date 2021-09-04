Former assistant to the prime minister blames Whitehall staff for conflicting messages from Covid | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson’s former communications director blamed the lack of expertise in Whitehall for governments’ difficulty in getting his message across at the start of the Covid crisis.

Lee Cain was a key adviser to Johnson, who boasted of shaking hands during a hospital visit, claimed the government could turn the tide in 12 weeks and said it would be inhumane to cancel Christmas, days before ordering millions of people to spend the holidays at home.

But in a document for the Institute for Government (IfG), the former Vote Leave staff member pointed to shortcomings in the government machine which he said have led to mixed messages. He called for an overhaul, including a drastic downsizing.

Cain claimed that data visualization skills were so lacking that there was no one with the ability to create the slides for Covid’s daily press conferences, led by the Prime Minister and watched by millions of people.

Even when a system was designed, people struggled with the skills required and slides were often not sent out until moments before press conferences started, he said.

Although more than 4,000 communications officers are employed across government, many departmental news outlets are unable to perform the most basic functions, Cain said.

Build constructive relationships with reporters, refute inaccurate stories, and in many cases respond to inquiries with something other than an irrelevant agreed-upon line that does not answer the question. These are all critical requirements that are not being met.

Deputy Leader of the Labor Party, Angela Rayner, accused Cain of trying to put the blame on the civil service. The fundamental problem with government communications is that the Prime Minister is serial dishonest, failed to make and communicate the decisions that were necessary to save lives during the pandemic, and his former senior adviser undermined health messages. public by embarking on an eye test across the country for Barnard Castle, she said.

An overhaul of government press offices is not and cannot replace what is needed of a prime minister who speaks the truth and a government with a coherent and effective policy.

Alex Thomas, program director at IfG, said: Even the best government communications team can’t hide bad political decisions or indecisive leadership.

Cain praised some officials, describing those he worked with at No.10 as some of the most dedicated officials I have ever had the pleasure of working with.

But he claims the pandemic has exposed strains in an ill-equipped communications system for the 21st century. He is scathing about the Covid Communication Center established in Michael Goves’ Cabinet office at the height of the crisis, calling it a failure due to inexperienced staff and unclear lines of accountability. Policy making was inconsistent and leakage rampant.

He and Dominic Cummings brought in outside advisers, including former Conservative campaign leader Isaac Levido and their Vote Leave colleague Paul Stephenson to help craft what has become the message to stay home, protect the NHS, saving lives.

There was no consistent government presence on social media platforms at the start of the crisis, said Cain, the Department of Health and Social Affairs, the Cabinet Office and the Department of Transportation posting public health messages. distinct.

New government-wide digital assets had to be created on platforms such as LinkedIn, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube for the launch of the Stay Home campaign to ensure people understood the message was coming straight away. of the government.

Cain left the government, alongside Cummings, after an argument involving Johnson’s wife Carrie Symonds over the appointment of Allegra Stratton as the Prime Minister’s new press secretary.

Stratton has since been sidelined and the live media briefings she was supposed to present have been dropped, but Cain suggests the government should commit to holding regular televised press conferences.

In the IfG document, he also recommends, as he did when he was in government, a dramatic reduction in the number of Whitehall communications staff, suggesting that they should be employed centrally rather than by separate departments.