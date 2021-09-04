KCR submits demand charter to PM





HYDERABAD: Prime Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, visiting Delhi since September 1, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Friday evening. The Prime Minister arrived at Modi’s residence at 5 p.m. and left at 5:50 p.m. During his 50-minute meeting with the prime minister, Rao submitted a charter of 10 demands. He met Modi after a hiatus of almost nine months. He last met Modi in Delhi on December 12 last year. Rao is expected to meet with Union Interior Minister Amit Shah on Saturday. The wish list submitted by the Chief Minister to Modi includes the review of the IPS framework in Telangana by allocating more IPS officers taking into account the increase of districts from 10 to 33, a one-time grant of Rs 1,000 crore for Warangal Textile Park, development of Hyderabad-Nagpur industrial corridor, establishment of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in new districts, additional funds for PMGSY for road construction in rural areas, funds for road construction in rural areas areas affected by LWE (left extremism), upgrade of PMGSY, sanction of IIIT in Karimnagar, establishment of IIM in Hyderabad and establishment of Tribal University. Rao called for an increase in the IPS staff from 139 to 195, saying that before the establishment of new districts in Telangana, there were only 9 police districts and 2 police stations in Telangana, which have now passed. to 20 police districts and 9 police stations. and to lead these new districts and commissions, there was an urgent need to assign more IPS officers. Rao reported to Modi that Telangana currently had nine Navodaya Vidyalayas in Ranga Reddy, Asifabad, Warangal (Urban), Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Siddipet, Khammam, Karimnagar and Kamareddy, which were sanctioned by the Center earlier in accordance with its policy of one Navodaya Vidyalaya for one district, while Telangana had 10 districts. With the districts increasing to 33 now, Rao said that 21 districts in Telangana were lacking Navodaya Vidyalayas and demanded the sanction of the same. Rao informed Modi that the Telangana government was developing a world-class integrated Kakatiya textile park in Warangal covering an area of ​​2,000 acres. He said 1,600 crore rupees were needed to develop infrastructure and requested a grant of 1,000 crore rupees from the Center. The chief minister urged Modi to ask the Ministry of Education to take action to establish Telangana Tribal University, in accordance with the PA Reorganization Act, 2014, for which 200 acres have already been identified near Warangal. Rao recalled the Centre’s policy to establish an IIM in each state, but no IIM had been sanctioned for Telangana on the grounds that there was an Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad. The chief minister said that ISB is a private institution and ordinary students cannot afford to study at ISB due to the exorbitant tuition fees etc. State government. Rao requested the establishment of an IIIT in Karimnagar under a PPP model in accordance with the Centre’s policy to set up IIITs in each state. He also urged Modi to modernize 4,000 km of roads in rural areas from 3.75 meters of track to 5.5 meters of asphalt pavement under the PMGSY. In addition to seeking to shoulder the full burden of road construction in areas affected by Naxal instead of asking states to share with the Center in a 60:40 ratio, the chief minister also asked for funds. additional under the PMGSY to improve road connectivity in remote areas of Telangana as mandated in the AP Reorganization Act, 2014. The chief minister urged Modi to sanction the Hyderabad-Nagpur and Warangal-Hyderabad industrial corridors on the Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor lines to boost industrial development and job creation in the less developed region of the country. …

