Modi and BJP are committed to a buy-and-sell policy, according to Kharge

HYDERABAD: The leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, accused the ruling BJP government in the Center of engaging in a “buy and sell” frenzy. On the one hand, it buys MPs and MPs, and on the other hand, it sells valuable government enterprises to its beloved units in the corporate sector, he said on Friday.

Kharge criticized the Centre’s National Monetization Pipeline (NMP) policy and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi adopted a “refund” policy towards his corporate mentors.

“Prime Minister Modi has decided to return the advantage to companies for the support they have given him, by selling public sector properties,” he said, adding that the monetization policy announced by the minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman last month would put the life of the common man at risk. “

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Kharge said the Congress party would fight against the monetization of public assets. The policy to be implemented by central ministries and public sector units would directly affect a larger portion of people belonging to listed castes, listed tribes and other backward classes, he said.

He said Modi was also aiming to remove reservations. As a result, the oppressed people will lose their employment opportunities as well as their political opportunities, he said.

Intellectuals are silent on the monetization pipeline plan. Unable to challenge Modi’s “anti-democratic attitude”, various sections of the population choose to remain silent and not question the “anti-popular” policies of this government, he said.

The BJP, he said, simultaneously buys elected representatives of other parties to sing his song. Congress has a majority in several states, but the BJP has bought MPs and formed its governments, he said.

Responding to a question, Mallikarjun Kharge said the BJP’s “buy and sell” policy is not a long-term success mantra. “Modi becomes a corporate buddy and favors them in all aspects putting the nation in grave danger.”

The Congress Party is doing its best to raise awareness about the monetization of public sector assets. “Our voice is not reaching the people due to the restrictions imposed by the BJP government on part of the media as well,” he said.

Addressing a press conference with TPCC Chairman Revanth Reddy at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, Kharge pointed out that Finance Minister Sitharaman announced the NMP for arranging Rs 6 lakh crore of funds over a four-year period. years, from fiscal year 2022 to 2025, to give a boost to national infrastructures.

This plan includes the sale of 26,700 km of roads for Rs 1.6 lakh crore, 400 stations and railways for Rs 1.5 lakh crore, electricity transmission lines worth Rs 45,200 crore, power plants worth Rs 39,832 crore and many other sectors, he explained. .

Breaking with conventions, strategic assets like roads and railways have been classified for privatization. Divestment has been an ongoing process spanning three decades. There was a bipartisan consensus on the need for the government to retain control of assets in the strategic sector. NMP is reversing years of established politics without any objective criteria, Kharge said.

Reacting to Modi’s claim that nothing has been done by previous governments in the past 70 years, he said: “The point is, the BJP is preparing to earn Rs 6 lakh crore by selling domestic assets created by previous congressional governments. Jawaharlal Nehru promoted a mixed economy – public, private, cooperative and joint economies – to achieve economic development and social justice, he said.

Kharge said India has a total of 366 PSUs employing 9.2 lakh of regular employees and 4.98 lakh of contract employees. The railways employ 12.53 lakh people and the postal department 4.18 lakh employees. If all this is sold off, what will be the future of these employees and their families, he asked.

He said Congress only divested from chronically loss-making PSUs or those in non-strategic sectors. “Modi sells the PSUs of the strategic sector like railways, defense, banking, insurance, etc. These sectors are essential for the growth of the nation. Selling them to private actors with vested interests can weaken national security and the nation-building cause, ”he said.

Kharge said that of the 43.04 crore in beneficiary accounts under Jan Dhan Yojana, only about 1.26 crore are held by private banks. The remainder of the 41.78 crore accounts are with public sector banks and regional rural banks. “If Modi privatizes all the banks, the direct result will be that the poor in remote villages will be deprived of the benefits of the bank,” he said.

