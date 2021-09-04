Meme attributed to Trump a quote on Afghanistan





A viral meme falsely claims that former President Donald Trump suggested the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was a Democrats-orchestrated distraction. A Trump spokesperson denied making the remark. A very similar statement, not attributed to the former president, had previously gone viral on Facebook.

Whole story

Former President Donald Trump has not mince words about his thoughts on ending the war in Afghanistan.

Trump, whose administration struck a deal with the Taliban in early 2020 that triggered the US withdrawal from that country, has repeatedly criticized his successor, President Joe Biden, for the way he is finished.

But a viral meme, shared by thousands of people on social media, falsely claims the 45th president suggested the events in Afghanistan were a distraction for Democrats – possibly to distract from another plot wave.

“Don’t get distracted by everything that’s going on in Afghanistan,” reads the alleged quote wrongly attributed to Trump. “Always keep an eye on Washington DC, a magician always distracts his audience. And we all know Democrats are very good magicians.

Above the quote is a snapshot showing a segment of Fox News in which Trump was interviewed by phone. The same graphic can be seen in a Fox News segment from March in which Trump spoke with host Maria Bartiromo from the southern border of the United States – not Afghanistan. We found no instances of Trump making the now viral statement in this interview or elsewhere.

Trump’s office did not respond to our request, but a spokesperson confirmed to USA Today that the quote was not from the former president – instead pointing to an August 24 statement Trump made, criticizing Biden.

We found out that a Texas-based home inspector posted essentially the same quote on Facebook on August 17th.

“Don’t put all of your attention on Afghanistan. Keep an eye on DC during this time. A magician always distracts his audience, ”wrote Billy Ball.

Ball’s post garnered over 420,000 shares, a significantly higher number than most of Ball’s page posts. That same day, another Facebook user shared the same post, racking up another 216,000 shares.

In a Facebook message sent to us, Ball said he offered the quote himself and was unaware that it was wrongly attributed to Trump.

Ball – who described himself as a Trump supporter who likes to ‘stir the pot’ – said he suspected the post had gone viral because “[p]politicians are crazy.

