China’s tech sector is dragged off the hamster wheel
HONG KONG, Sept. 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) – ByteDance, owner of popular shorthand video app TikTok, ended a nearly decade-long tradition in August of requiring employees to work an extra weekend day every two weeks. Some applauded, others cried; an employee complained to Breakingviews that his first payslip after the change was one-fifth less without overtime payment. Everyone is moaning, she said. My colleagues update their CVs.
In addition to employees worried about their paychecks, some investors and executives believe that long, albeit brutal, weeks of work have enabled meteoric growth in the tech sector, helping less sophisticated Chinese companies compete with Silicon Valley by throwing programmers on issues like cannon fodder. . Being able to work 996 is immense happiness, said Jack Ma in 2019, founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba (9988.HK), of the practice of working 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week.
This attitude is now out of official favor, as is Ma himself. The central government is increasingly concerned that the social and economic costs of the Chinese daily life outweigh the commercial benefits. The exhausting hours leave employees with little time for shopping and dating, hampering consumption and sustaining the birth rate and worse. In December, a 23-year-old employee of e-commerce giant Pinduoduo collapsed and died after working after midnight. Chinese office culture began to emulate Japan, as both languages coined phrases for death from overwork. In August, China’s Supreme Court followed suit, ruling that excessive overtime violated Chinese labor law.
There has been a psychological cost to Chinese youth, as evidenced by the hugely popular “flat out” meme that popped up this year, which refers to adopting a passive stance and withdrawing from fierce competition and dubbing. endless work. Officials hate it too.
Tech giants, already embroiled in antitrust and data investigations, have no choice but to comply with President Xi Jinping’s decrees, and his drive to ensure common prosperity involves more than cutting hours additional. Food delivery giant Meituan (3690.HK), for example, has pledged to improve benefits for its large fleet of contractors. JD.com (9618.HK), whose 996 boss Richard Liu had approved, recently increased salaries for all of its staff despite slowing growth in the industry. In the short term, the end of 996 could mean higher costs and lower production. In the long run, there might be a silver lining in productivity.
Most of today’s gamers have emerged from college campuses or cramped home offices. Given the mistrust of intellectual property courts and a floating venture capital surplus, many entrepreneurs have relied solely on the ladder to compete. This has prompted them to embark on massive hiring campaigns, constantly expand into new lines of business, and launch vicious price wars. As rivals tried to outdo each other, 996 became a perverse point of pride in some companies.
Yet today these Chinese companies have matured and overall revenue growth is slowing. ByteDances sales growth, for example, halved from around 212% in 2018 to 111% last year. In this context, overwork gradually begins to look more like an instinctive managerial reflex that could prove to be counterproductive. For example, some managers give employees fixed weekly goals to come up with new features – an expensive recipe for overloading products with widgets that no one uses, while overwhelming programmers and quality control teams. Over-staffed business units often end up duplicating efforts or competing unnecessarily.
There is no precise way to measure the influence of working hours on the bottom line. But the Japanese economy suggests that overwork has no direct relation to competitiveness. A Breakingviews comparison, using data from Refinitiv, of top 20 internet giants in the US and China found that major Chinese brands performed well in terms of revenue per employee; At $ 1.6 million per employee, Xiaomi (1810.HK) placed second last year behind Netflix (NFLX.O) and Pinduoduo (PDD.O) fifth. They did a little less well on profitability: of the top ten companies with the highest net income per worker, three are Chinese.
There is a Chinese saying: Don’t use attendance to compensate for strategic laziness. This rings especially true for an industry considered better at generating perspiration than inspiration. Saying goodbye to 996 should improve real competitiveness.
NEWS CONTEXT
– The Supreme People’s Court and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security jointly issued a statement on August 26 describing 10 court cases in which employees were forced to work overtime. They said unreasonable overtime is against Chinese labor laws.
– ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, ended a company-wide overtime agreement in August that required employees to work six days a week every fortnight.
– Kuaishou Technologies, which had adopted a similar policy, also ended these arrangements in July.
– JD.com said in a statement in July that it would increase employees’ annual salary to the equivalent of 16 months of salary by 2023 from the current 14-month model.
