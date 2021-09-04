Boris Johnson urged to give MPs a clear vote on social care tax hike plan amid Cabinet backlash





Boris Johnson has been asked, amid a backlash from Cabinet, to give MPs a clear vote on his plan to violate the Tories’ manifesto by raising taxes on workers to fund welfare reforms. The Prime Minister plans to increase national insurance from 1 to 2 percent to pay a cap on the costs that individuals must pay for their care. But the move will violate a commitment made by the Tories in the 2019 election and face opposition from at least five cabinet ministers and a significant number of backbenchers. A Cabinet source said I Mr Johnson must give MPs a vote on the whole package rather than including the tax increases in a larger budget package, which would make it a vote of confidence that would be very difficult for MPs to backbench to oppose. They said the prime minister should do something akin to what he has done on aid cuts, when MPs finally got a clear vote after months of pressure. They can’t just put it in the budget and make it a vote of confidence, the source said, predicting any rebellion in a direct vote would be huge. One minister has been described as being strongly against an increase in NICs due to the manifesto’s engagement with at least four others strongly against. Why should a minimum wage supermarket worker pay more when Alan Sugar doesn’t, said the source. A Tory MP said Mr Johnson risked defeat in the Commons or even his position in Downing Street if he was wrong, with Labor opposing the NIC hike. This is a huge moment for the prime minister and will determine whether he will even fight the next election, the MP said. No wonder he continues to delay them. Social protection affects everyone and a dime here and there in tax may not seem like much, but it means that we are breaking our clear commitment not to raise taxes again. We all know this is a tax on jobs and we all know playing it that way will not solve the problem. It’s a huge roll of the dice and the Prime Minister could well lose the house or the No.10. With a long-awaited reform announcement announced as early as next week, ministers debated the level of tax hikes needed to fund the NHS and social services. A source close to Health Secretary Sajid Javid strongly denied pushing for an increase in national insurance of up to 2%, but did not dispute that he had argued for an increase of more than 1%. Chancellor Rishi Sunak would oppose an increase well above 1%. Former Conservative Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt urged the government to bite the bullet and announce a tax hike, but warned of an increase in national insurance, saying it disproportionately targets young people , arguing instead for a health and care premium. Shadow Chief Treasury Secretary Bridget Phillipson has made it clear Labor will oppose an NI hike. Hitting low incomes, young people and businesses is as short-sighted as the Conservative government’s handling of our NHS, she said.

