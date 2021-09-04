Donald Trump claims that the United States has left behind $ 85 billion in military equipment. Officials say these numbers are inflated





As the United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, numerous social media users posted viral messages claiming the Taliban’s arsenal was worth up to $ 85 billion, suggesting they had taken over US military equipment. .

Former President Donald Trump amplified the lie in a statement on Monday, writing that ALL EQUIPMENT should be required to be returned to the United States immediately, and that includes every penny of the $ 85 billion cost.

Those numbers are dramatically inflated, according to reports from the Special Inspector General for the Reconstruction of Afghanistan, or SIGAR, which oversees U.S. tax dollars spent on the conflict.

According to the Associated Press, the figure of $ 85 billion resembles a figure in a July 30 quarterly report from SIGAR, which noted that the United States had invested around $ 83 billion to build, train and equip the forces. Afghan security forces since 2001. However, this funding included the remuneration of the troops. , training, operations and infrastructure as well as equipment and transportation over two decades.

We have spent more than $ 80 billion in aid to the Afghan security forces, said Dan Grazier, defense policy analyst at Project on Government Oversight. But that’s not all the equipment costs. Only about $ 18 billion of that was spent on equipping Afghan forces between 2002 and 2018, according to a SIGAR report from June 2019.

Even if the percentage of a 2017 GAO report, indicating that 29% of dollars spent funded equipment between 2005 and 2016, maintained until 2021, that would mean that the United States spent about $ 24 billion in equipment and transport for Afghan forces since 2001. Grazier added that much of the equipment would be obsolete.

According to Naval General Frank McKenzie, head of the US Central Command, US troops have already scrapped unwanted equipment and recently disabled dozens of Humvees and planes so that they can no longer be used.

Yet while no one is sure of the value of the Taliban’s arsenal, defense officials have confirmed it is important. Not $ 80 billion.

