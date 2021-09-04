India-Russia rapprochement can bring stability to the energy market: PM Modi | Latest India News





The India-Russia energy partnership can bring stability to the global energy market, while the International North-South Transport Corridor will bring the two countries closer together, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. In a virtual address to the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) plenary session in Vladivostok, Modi said the friendship between India and Russia has stood the test of time, as in testifies to the recent cooperation during the Covid-19 pandemic, including in the field of vaccines. EEF is an international meeting held annually in Vladivostok to encourage foreign investment in the resource-rich but underdeveloped Russian Far East. Russia has actively courted India to invest in the region, and Modi announced a billion dollar Far East line of credit while speaking as a main guest at the the last EEF meeting in 2019. Energy is another major pillar of our strategic partnership. The India-Russia energy partnership can help stabilize the global energy market, Modi said in his speech. Noting that Oil and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri is in Vladivostok to represent India at the EEF, Modi said Indian workers are involved in gas projects in the Amur region, from Yamal to Vladivostok and then in Chennai. He added: We are looking at an energy and trade bridge. I am happy that the Chennai-Vladivostok maritime corridor is progressing. This connectivity project, with the International North-South [Transport] The corridor will physically bring India and Russia together. Modi said that Mazagon Docks Limited, one of India’s largest shipyards, will partner with Russia’s Zvezda shipbuilding plant to build some of the world’s most important commercial vessels. India and Russia are partners in space exploration through the Gaganyaan program, and the two sides will also join forces to open the northern sea route to international trade, he said. Welcoming President Vladimir Putin’s vision for the development of the Far East, Modi reiterated India’s commitment to act as a reliable partner for Russia under the Act East policy. Modi stressed the importance of greater economic and trade engagement between the two countries, in accordance with their special and privileged strategic partnership. He highlighted the health and pharmaceutical sectors as important areas of collaboration that emerged during the pandemic, and referred to other potential areas of economic cooperation such as diamonds, coking coal and rare earth minerals. Puri is leading a delegation that includes representatives from major Indian oil and gas companies to attend the India-Russia business dialogue under the EEF. A virtual meeting between the Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani and the governor of the Russian province of Sakha-Yakutia was held on Thursday on the sidelines of the EEF.

