Information on the NIK and vaccination dates of President Jokowi is not taken from PeduliProtect





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Head of Communication and Community Services Office, Ministry of Health (Ministry of Health) Widyawati said information relating to the Population Identification Number (NIK) and date of President Joko Widodo’s vaccination against Covid-19 was used to access vaccination certificate The president is not from CareProtect. Information on Jokowi’s NIK is already available on the official website of the General Election Commission (KPU). “The information related to the NIK and the date of the Covid-19 vaccination, Mr. President Joko Widodo, which is used to access the Covid-19 vaccination certificate, does not come from the system CareProtect“Widyawati said in an official press release Friday (3/9/2021). “Information on Mr. President Joko Widodo’s NIK was previously available on the KPU website. Information on the date of Mr. President Joko Widodo’s vaccination can be found in media reports,” a- he declared. Also Read: Jokowi’s Vaccine Certificate Is Publicly Available, Here Is The Health Ministry Explanation He said that some parties’ access to Jokowi’s Covid-19 vaccination certificate was made using the Covid-19 vaccination certificate inspection function available on Facebook. CareProtect. The function of verifying the Covid-19 vaccination certificate in the system CareProtect previously the user had to include a number WL for inspection. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

However, it has now changed to only use five parameters, namely name, population identification number (NIK), date of birth, date of vaccine and type of vaccine. According to Widyawati, this is to facilitate public access to the Covid-19 vaccination certificate after taking into account many contributions from the community. Although the president's briefing certificate is widely circulated, Widyawati called on the public to remain calm and not be provoked by inappropriate information related to the system. CareProtect. "People can download and continue to use the app CareProtect whose features are currently under development to support community activities during the adaptation period to control the Covid-19 pandemic, "he said. Read also: Members of the DPR ask the Minister of Communication and Information not to release the leak of Jokowi's vaccine certificate

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2021/09/03/21305781/kemenkes-informasi-soal-nik-dan-tanggal-vaksinasi-presiden-jokowi-bukan-dari The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

