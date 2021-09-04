Dramatic increase in the price of CNG against the vision of the PM: APCNGA – Business





Posted on September 03, 2021

The price of gas will increase further in October and November

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) said on Friday that contrary to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, the price of CNG has seen an unprecedented rise.

Despite purchasing the most expensive LNG, additional taxes have been imposed on the CNG industry, which will make it more expensive than oil for the first time in Pakistan’s history, he said.

The price of gas will rise further in October and November if the process of buying expensive LNG continues, said Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha, group leader of APCNGA.

In a statement released here today, he said sales tax and tariffs have been revised upwards, which will increase the price of CNG by Rs 18 per liter in Punjab and Rs 28 per kg in the province of Sindh.

The high price of CNG will make it unattractive to consumers, which will bankrupt the industry, leaving hundreds of thousands of people unemployed.

He added that the dollar is strengthening against the local currency, which also contributes to the cost of fuel. Therefore, the government should act quickly to save this industry from collapse.

Following the OGRA notification, the price per liter of CNG will drop to almost Rs 125 in Punjab and Rs 192 in Sindh, which will deal an unbearable blow to this industry; this will spoil Rs450 billion of investments and it will lead to a new wave of devastating inflation.

He informed that an APCNGA delegation has met relevant officials and briefed them on the emerging situation which will result in the closure of CNG stations in Punjab and Sindh.

Ghiyas Paracha said the government is giving multibillion-dollar subsidy to other sectors, which has quadrupled their burden while the increase in the price of CNG is discriminatory.

He said the government has reduced the tax on petroleum to zero, the sales tax on gasoline has also been reduced, the taxes on LPG have also been relaxed, but the taxes on CNG have been increased, this which is incomprehensible, which will lead to unprecedented inflation.

The government should step in immediately and take action to keep the price of CNG at affordable limits as APCNGA leaders hold meetings to find a solution to the problem.

