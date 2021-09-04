Indian Paralympic contingent to meet Prime Minister Modi upon return from Japan





India’s medal total at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games stands at 13 medals on Day 10 of the world sporting event. India has won two gold, six silver and five bronze so far in the current event. The latest addition to the list of medalists is Harvinder Singh, who won bronze in the men’s individual recurve archery event. According to sources, the Indian Paralympic contingent after returning from Tokyo will meet with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on September 8. The Indian Paralympic contingent will then meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 9. A look at the list of medalists for India on Day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games- Bhavina Patel – Bhavina Patel opened India’s medal tally at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Day 3 of the event. She won the silver medal for India in the ladies class 4 table tennis category losing to world No.1 Zhou Ying. Nishad Kumar – Nishad Kumar won the silver medal in the men’s T47 high jump event. In the process of winning the silver medal for India, he also tied his personal best and an Asian record by jumping to a height of 2.06 meters. Avani Lekhara – She became the first Indian Paralympic athlete to win a gold medal scoring 249.6 points in women’s 10m standing SH1 air rifle marksmanship on August 30. She won her second medal at the Paralympic Games winning bronze in the women’s 50m SH1 3-position rifle. She also became the first Indian woman to win two medals in the same Paralympic Games event. Devendra Jhajharia- Devendra Jhajharia became India’s most decorated Paralympic athlete winning the silver medal in the men’s F46 javelin throw class. He has already won two Paralympic gold medals in Athens in 2004 and Rio in 2016. Sundar Singh Gujar– Sundar Singh Gujar won the bronze medal for India in the Mens Javelin Throw F46 class. He finished one place behind his compatriot Devendra Jhajharia. Yogesh Kathuniya-Yogesh Kathuniya won the silver medal with a best throw of 44.58 meters in the F56 class of the men’s discus throw. Antil Summit Sumit Antil broke her own world record three times to win gold in the Men Javelin Throw F64 category. He set a world record by throwing the javelin to a distance of 68.06 meters on his fifth attempt in the event final. Singhraj Adhana- Singhraj Adhana won the bronze medal in the SH1 men’s 10-meter air pistol shooting class. Mariyappan Thangavelu- Mariyappan Thangavelu won her second Paralympic medal by taking silver in the men’s T42 high jump crossing the 1.86 meter mark. He had previously won the gold medal at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. Sharad Kumar – Sharad Kumar finished behind Mariyappan and won the bronze medal in the men’s T42 high jump. He failed to climb 1.86 meters and settled for the bronze medal. Praveen Kumar – Praveen Kumar won India’s sixth silver medal and fourth in the high jump. He won the silver medal in Tokyo in the men’s T64 high jump event. Harvinder Singh- Harvinder Singh won bronze in men’s individual recurve archery at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Image source: Avani Lekhara – Instagram / @ ArcherHarvinder – Twitter / @ ParalympicIndia- Twitter / PTI)

