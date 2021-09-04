Kosovo-Serbia recognition disputes resume after moratorium ends



Donald Trump signs the agreement in 2020 with the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo. Photo: EPA-EFE / ANNA MONEYMAKER / pool.

A year after US President Donald Trump hosted a signing ceremony in which Kosovo agreed to suspend its efforts to join international organizations for 12 months and Serbia to temporarily suspend its counter-efforts to bring countries to withdraw recognition from Kosovo, the agreed deadline is over and both the parties are expected to resume their campaigns.

Deutsche Welle reported on Thursday that officials from the Kosovo Foreign Ministry said preparations were underway to apply to join several international organizations after the moratorium ended on Saturday, without disclosing more details.

Kosovo’s foreign ministry also told Radio Free Europe in July that preparations were underway by the responsible teams to be ready when the application deadlines are opened by the organizations.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told media on Wednesday that he believed Kosovo’s leaders would continue their campaign to enter various institutions and organizations.

Vucic said his government would prepare and respond.

In recent years, Serbia has successfully opposed Kosovo’s candidacies to join Interpol and the United Nations cultural body, UNESCO.

Serbia has also campaigned to convince states that have recognized Kosovo’s independence to reverse their recognition.

In March 2020, the Serbian Foreign Ministry claimed that 18 countries had withdrawn their recognition or were redefining their positions on Kosovo – mostly African states and small Pacific states. However, some of these derecognitions have been contested.

Kosovo says it currently has around 115 reconnaissance.

In July this year, the Reuters news agency reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had said he wanted to suggest US President Joe Biden work together to increase the number of countries that recognize Kosovo.

In response, Vucic said: If anyone decides to recognize Kosovo’s independence, we will immediately launch a campaign to withdraw recognition.

Dusan Janjic of the Forum for Ethnic Relations in Serbia told BIRN that he expects the two countries to resume their recognition and denial campaigns this fall.

Like Kosovo, which has started preparations for a reconnaissance campaign… Serbia has started preparations for a counter-campaign – not just in statements by [parliament president Ivica] Dacic, [Foreign Minister Nikola] Selakovic and [ambassador to the US Marko] Djuric, but more precisely in the talks with certain countries, it is now a subject, and well to see who is the strongest on the question of [Kosovos] admission to UNESCO in the fall, said Janjic.

Donika Emini of Civikos Platform, a Kosovar NGO, argued that authorities in Pristina should have spent the year of the moratorium preparing to apply to join international organizations due to their past failures to become members of UNESCO and of Interpol.

No one prevented Kosovo from preparing the candidatures, the internal coordination and the inter-agency coordination for the preparation in this regard, because it was clear that this deadline is removed in September, and by September we could be quite ready, just to start the proceedings, Emini told Radio Free Europe.

BIRN contacted the government of Kosovo, but declined to comment.

The moratorium was one of the points of an agreement that was signed under Trump’s auspices last year at the White House between Serbia and the United States and between Kosovo and the United States, but not between the two countries.

Trump hailed the deal, which focused on economic issues, as a foreign policy breakthrough ahead of his 2020 reelection bid. But a year later, there has been little positive movement on most issues that have been agreed upon.