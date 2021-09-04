Jokowi-Nadiem Somasi Civil Coalition on Face-to-Face Learning





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – A number of civilian organizations that are members of the Child Safety and Education Alliance have sent an open summons to the president Joko Widodoand Mendikbudristek Nadiem Makarimrelated to face-to-face learning (PTM) in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. In their assignment, they gave 14 days to Jokowi and Nadiem, among others, to speed up the vaccination of children aged 12 to 17, and open the data positivity rate in each area. “Based on the violation of the provisions of the legislation, we offer the possibility for the President of the Republic of Indonesia and the relevant ministers for 14 days to disclose data positivity rate in each region transparently “, indicates the convocation, Friday (3/9). The coalition considers that the government has violated a number of legal provisions of the face-to-face learning permit. Among others, Law number 20 of 2003 concerning the national education system, Law number 39 of 2009 concerning health, Law 6/2018 concerning sanitary quarantine. The Coalition highlighted several elements related to face-to-face learning that have been authorized by the government in PPKM level 1-3 areas. First, the vaccination rate for children aged 12 to 17 only reached 36%. Then the 4 Ministerial Decree regarding the Guidelines for Face-to-Face Learning Amid the Covid-19 Pandemic which does not include vaccination as a PTM requirement. Third, the high number positivity rate, especially in children who reach 15% by the end of August 2021. Therefore, the Coalition considers that the government ignored the recommendations of several parties regarding face-to-face learning. WHO, for example, stipulates PTM if the number positivity rate reached 5 percent. But in fact, the numbers positivity rate currently still above the safe limit. The Coalition also highlighted the reports that LaporCovid-19 received throughout the month of July, related to public complaints about face-to-face learning. Most of these reports come from the Greater Jakarta region. “52 percent of the reports said there were violations of health protocols in the face-to-face learning process,” he said. Besides Jokowi and Nadiem, the summons was also sent to Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Minister of the Interior Tito Karnavian and Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas. A number of organizations are members of the Alliance for Child Education and Safety, namely Indonesian Teachers ‘Action Forum (FAGI), Parents’ Forum, LaporCovid-19, Lokataru, Arek Lintang ( ALIT) Indonesia, AMAR Law Firm & Public Interest Law Office (AMAR), and several other organizations. Face-to-face educational requirements infographic. (CNN Indonesia / Fajrian) Face-to-face educational requirements infographic. (CNN Indonesia / Fajrian) (thr / pmg)



