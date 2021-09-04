Politics
Labor calls on Boris Johnson to appoint new minister to handle supply chain crisis
Boris Johnson is expected to create a new cabinet post with direct responsibility for tackling the supply chain crisis, Labor said.
Shadow business secretary Ed Miliband accused the government of falling asleep at the wheel amid growing problems in the food, medicine and raw materials sectors caused by truck driver shortages and bottlenecks global supply chain bottleneck.
The dedicated minister would coordinate an interministerial response to the crisis affecting businesses and customers.
Currently, several departments in Whitehall are grappling with the issues, which have affected some supermarket supply chains, several fast food chains and the supply of blood test tubes.
Business groups say their members are struggling to hire qualified staff and secure raw materials.
The problem was caused by a combination of Brexit and the pandemic affecting international supplies, as well as a recruitment crisis in the heavy goods vehicle sector, with thousands of drivers leaving the UK after the end of the period of transition.
Ministers refused to accept demands from the transport and food industries for heavy truck drivers to be granted a special exemption at the end of free movement rules.
Labor say around 250,000 manufacturing and retail companies have been hit by additional transportation costs.
Mr Miliband said that in addition to a dedicated minister, the government should create a task force to help recruit and hire 100,000 new apprentices this exercise to help boost employment in sectors of the economy.
He said I ministers fell asleep at the wheel during the crisis.
Mr Miliband said: The government needs to get a handle on the supply chain crisis facing our economy. As they act as if the problem solves itself, companies are telling the government that these problems will only get worse.
Long-term problems in the heavy-duty sector will not be solved by making drivers work longer, but by training workers and improving their working conditions.
What we are seeing in our economy should be a wake-up call to the government that insecurity and low wages cannot build the high performing economy we need.
It is time for the Prime Minister to take this situation seriously and appoint a minister to work across government and come up with a clear plan with businesses and unions to improve wages and conditions in key sectors.
William Bain, head of trade policy at the British Chamber of Commerce, said the organization supported plans for a dedicated minister.
He added: Action is not being taken now to tackle current supply chain issues, so problems for businesses and shortages for consumers will get worse before they get better. This could have a serious impact on the economic recovery if the government waits too long to act.
We continue to call for temporary visas to be considered for positions in severe shortage such as heavy truck drivers, as well as the addition of these positions to the list of shortage occupations as soon as possible. These will be the most effective ways to alleviate the growing pressure in this area in the short term.
