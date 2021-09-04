Abandoned Pakistani console Sarfaraz Ahmed “can finally play now”, “focus on Twitter bulls”





Pakistani cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed

New Delhi: Former Pakistani cricketer team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been removed from the 20-member squad for the ODI three-game series against New Zealand, which begins in Rawalpindi later this month. Shortly after the announcement on Wednesday, Pakistani social media was inundated with fun takes and jabs at the cricketer, although some questioned the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Ahmed, who was the captain from 2016, was replaced by Mohammad Rizwan as the first-choice wicket keeper and newcomer Mohammad Haris, who was appointed as a replacement.

Pakistan Team for New Zealand IDOs

Congratulations to Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood for their first convocation #PAKvNZ #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/jvqMpCBKMt

– Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 1, 2021

Sarfaraz Ahmeds’ removal from the team has sparked a lot of discussion on social media. There were some jabs that he could finally play now that he’s been dropped. Ahmed hadn’t played a single game in the last two series despite being a member of the squad. Many also lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board, claiming they were biased.

Sarfaraz Ahmed was abandoned.

He can play cricket now # PAKvNZ

– s (@Y_Not_Meri_Jaan) September 1, 2021

Sarfaraz Ahmed fell unlucky shame on you PCB beshumar lanat

– Muhammad Bilal (@ Muhamma37840759) September 2, 2021

The PCB was even questioned about its decision to select Ahmed only to heat the benches for him. Why are you spending so much money on his trip if you’re sure you won’t let him play a game, the sentiment says.

Injustice with Sarfaraz Ahmed, why he is removed from the ODI team even without playing a single game. If he’s not at the international level, then why is the coach selecting him and spending a lot of money on his travels for the last 3-4 series? @ SarfarazA_54

– (@sayyab_sheikh) September 1, 2021

Sarfaraz Ahmed gave up without playing a game in the last 2 series. Strange.

– Bilal Sheikh (@ Billoo14) September 1, 2021

And for some, King Sarfaraz has been robbed again.

king sarfaraz abandoned the PCB policy sarfaraz ahmed stole again

– Heisenberg (@ Bhanu_317) September 2, 2021

One user even said the PCB ditched the former skipper so he could focus elsewhere – on Twitter.

PCB ditched Sarfaraz Ahmed to focus on his Twitter oxen.

– Arsalan Khattak (@lapulgaprop) September 1, 2021

Also read: Pakistanis ready with popcorn and past remarks if Imran Khan chooses Ramiz Raja as PCB chief

Ahmeds Twitter Oxen

Quite a Twitter user, Sarfaraz Ahmed constantly posts videos or gives his two cents on problems or embarks on a funny repartee with his teammates.

However, one of those cases got a little unpleasant and tense.

In one of his cooking videos posted by his wife, cricketers Inzamam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan started pulling his leg.

Khan responded in one of the comments that next time the captain (Ahmed) would make tea. Captan also seemed always ready and said he was “hazir” (present) to make ekdum kadak chai.

Hazir janab aik dum karak chaie mile Ge apko

– Sarfaraz Ahmed (@ SarfarazA_54) August 30, 2021

This funny exchange got intense when Ahmed couldn’t handle sports presenter Aalia Rasheed mocking him.

O bhai, hath hola rakho, paani pilanay per aasman toot para thaa, abb chai bhee banwao gai!

– Aalia Rasheed (alaaliaaaliya) August 30, 2021

He angrily responded to her saying that she did not know what the current conversation was about and asked her not to interfere and to limit her thoughts and opinions to cricket only.

Baat kiya ho rahe hai aur ap kiya baat kar rahe hai Pehle baat apko is a conversation me aana nahe chahiye tha yaha circket nahe chal rahe hai .behtar hai apne Rai circket pe rakhe à zada behtar hoga staff na ho zada

– Sarfaraz Ahmed (@ SarfarazA_54) August 30, 2021

The captain clearly lacked a sense of humor when Rasheed had to explain, I was just kidding Saifi!

I was kidding Saïfi!

– Aalia Rasheed (alaaliaaaliya) August 30, 2021

The Pakistanis just seem too aware of what happens when Sarfaraz Ahmed is not on the pitch, and therefore couldn’t let his exclusion from the squad as a mere player abandoned for his performance. Let’s wait for the answers when he returns.

