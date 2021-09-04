governor of Maharashtra denies exemptions for PM Modis bullet train project | Bombay News

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has rejected state governments’ request to grant exemptions from mandatory approvals of eight gram sabhas to acquire pasture in Palghar district for the high-speed train project, a favorite project Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The plots of land covering eight villages are aligned with the project and are governed by the Panchayat Law (Listed Areas Extension Law (PESA). This means that prior acquisitions require gram approval. sabhas concerned.The state revenue department had asked the governor to add a provision in the PESA that vital government projects such as high-speed rail etc. should be exempted from the process, but proposal no. has not been approved by the governor, officials confirmed.

The governor’s exemption was requested on March 6, 2019, following a request by the National High-Speed ​​Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) to expedite the acquisition process. The proposal was not approved by the governor. Now, meetings of the gram sabhas have been scheduled for the same in order to complete the process. I was told that meetings of a few gram sabhas were scheduled for August 15 and that the proposal may have been discussed there, said Nitin Kareer, additional chief secretary in the revenue department.

It also means that the acquisition of land for the project will only start after completing the whole process. The idea behind the exemption request was to speed up the project, but the delay derailed the goal, a revenue official said, wishing not to be named.

Santosh Kumar, secretary to the governor, did not respond to calls and texts.

The proposal was discussed at a meeting held on October 22, 2019, in which the governor said he was not in favor of an exemption and also suggested that the state government grant grants. compensatory land to gram sabhas against the acquisition of pasture. Indeed, pastures are very important for the villages. The people living in the classified areas are too poor and their livelihood depends on pastures. If there is no land available, they must be compensated according to the standards. The governor also suggested checking with the government of Gujarat how they resolved the issues related to the PESA zones, in case the alignment goes through those zones, a senior official said.

In accordance with section 22A of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code (MLRC) 1966, a gram sabha is a competent authority to preserve and safeguard pastures and it cannot be abused with the prior consent of the gram sabha concerned. The provision to this effect was made by the then governor, Ch Vidyasagar Rao, in issuing a notification on May 9, 2017.

Notwithstanding any provision of subsections (1) to (6) or any other provision of this law, the gram sabhas are competent to preserve, safeguard and manage the lands of Gairan in the listed areas; provided that no Gairan land in the listed areas is diverted or disposed of without the prior informed consent of the Gram Sabhas concerned, the provision says.

The fifth annex of the Constitution empowers the governor to issue regulations relating to listed areas. Panchayats (Extension to Listed Areas) or PESA is a law enacted by the Indian government to cover Listed Areas, which is not covered by the 73rd Amendment to the Panchayati Raj Law of the Indian Constitution.

Exercising the powers conferred by the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution, the governor can grant an exemption from obtaining mandatory approvals, but if allowed, it will also be open to other major infrastructure projects, said another manager. According to the NHSRCL, the project required around 6.83 hectares (16.86 acres) in eight villages in Palghar district. The villages are Virathan Khurd, Varkunthi, Rothe, Kamare, Poman, Rajavali, More and Gokhivare. We will follow the land acquisition process, a senior NHSRCL official said, wishing not to be named.

Officials said that after the governor refused to grant exemptions, resolutions for land acquisition were again submitted to the relevant gram sabhas. Dr Kiran Mahajan, deputy collector, Palghar district, confirmed that three gram sabhas have approved the acquisition of pasture and some have called meetings in the coming days. The villages of Poman, Rajavali and Gokhivare agreed to donate the land for the project and also approved the resolutions. Kamare also authorized the proposal but officially we need to get the gram sabha resolution. Rothe and Varkhunthi have yet to clear the resolutions. We have not received any inquiries for the village of Virathan Khurd, Dr Mahajan said.

Palghar collector Dr Manik Gursal did not respond to calls and texts.

Prime Minister Modi and his then Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe laid the foundation stone for the 1.08 lakh crore ($ 17 billion) high speed train project on September 14, 2017, which will connect two cities Mumbai and Ahmedabad. It will also be India’s first high-speed rail line.

Narendra Modi’s government has further set an ambitious deadline to complete the project by August 15, 2022, when India will mark 75 years of independence. However, the NHSRCL that implements the project plans to open a section of the network by then and complete it by December 2023.

The 508.17 km rail corridor project includes 348.04 km in Gujarat, a 155.76 km section in Maharashtra and 4.3 km in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

According to Article 22A of the MLRC Act, the state government will have to provide double the area required for a project. Gairan land (pastures) may be misappropriated, granted or leased for public purposes or for a public project of the central government or the state government or any statutory authority or any public authority or enterprise under the central government or state government (hereinafter in this section referred to as public authority, if no other suitable parcel of government land is available for such a public purpose or public project. Compensatory land to be transferred to the government of State under subsection (3) must be in the same income village have an area equal to twice the area of ​​Gairan’s land and its value must not be less than the value of Gairan’s land so allocated under the subsection, clarifies the provision.