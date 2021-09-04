Politics
Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s COVID Certificate Leaked Online; sound the national alarm
In a major data breach, Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s COVID-19 certificate has leaked online. The files were consulted and widely shared on social networks. The leaked data included details of the incumbent president’s vaccination and the institution where he was stung, the Strait Times reported.
The reports were viewed by the public through the Care Protect PeduliLindungi app, where they could see biological data, vaccination dates, types of doses given and the location of the vaccination center, reported The Star. The high-profile security breach has raised concerns about government data protection methods across the country. According to reports, the PeduliLindungi app was compulsorily installed on citizens’ phones to ensure data protection. The application is considered mandatory to register for air travel and enter shopping malls in Indonesia.
The high-level security breach has drawn strong criticism from citizens. Digital analyst Ismail Fahmi told a leading news agency that the leak exposed the backbone of the dark national security system. He also called for an investigation into the case to find an answer as to “why personal files can be easily retrieved”. Meanwhile, on Friday, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin claimed the violation had been remedied and no further records were accessible.
The second breach in a week
The high-profile national security breach follows another similar incident earlier this week. Sensitive information of more than 1.3 million people has been leaked online during the security breach. Additionally, government contact tracing reports as well as vaccine records have also surfaced on the internet as a result of the Social Security problem. Indonesians are appalled by the ensuing security breaches in the country. While some said less reliance on the government, many said data protection in Indonesia is “very weak”.
Meanwhile, presidential spokesman Dr M Fadjroel Rachman said his office “regrets” the violation. He also urged the relevant authorities to open an investigation into the case and prevent potential incidents, he told the agency.
COVID situation in Indonesia
As of September 2, Indonesia’s health ministry had recorded no new cases in the past 24 hours, which is the biggest achievement after the number reached over 50,000 in June. lower infection rates throughout August. According to the latest tally, Indonesia has recorded around 14 lakh cases and 1.34 COVID-related deaths since the first case of the new virus.
Image: PIXABAY / AP (representative)
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/rest-of-the-world-news/indonesia-president-joko-widodos-covid-certificate-leaked-online-raises-national-alarm.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]