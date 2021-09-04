Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s COVID Certificate Leaked Online; sound the national alarm

In a major data breach, Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s COVID-19 certificate has leaked online. The files were consulted and widely shared on social networks. The leaked data included details of the incumbent president’s vaccination and the institution where he was stung, the Strait Times reported.

The reports were viewed by the public through the Care Protect PeduliLindungi app, where they could see biological data, vaccination dates, types of doses given and the location of the vaccination center, reported The Star. The high-profile security breach has raised concerns about government data protection methods across the country. According to reports, the PeduliLindungi app was compulsorily installed on citizens’ phones to ensure data protection. The application is considered mandatory to register for air travel and enter shopping malls in Indonesia.

The high-level security breach has drawn strong criticism from citizens. Digital analyst Ismail Fahmi told a leading news agency that the leak exposed the backbone of the dark national security system. He also called for an investigation into the case to find an answer as to “why personal files can be easily retrieved”. Meanwhile, on Friday, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin claimed the violation had been remedied and no further records were accessible.

The second breach in a week

The high-profile national security breach follows another similar incident earlier this week. Sensitive information of more than 1.3 million people has been leaked online during the security breach. Additionally, government contact tracing reports as well as vaccine records have also surfaced on the internet as a result of the Social Security problem. Indonesians are appalled by the ensuing security breaches in the country. While some said less reliance on the government, many said data protection in Indonesia is “very weak”.

Meanwhile, presidential spokesman Dr M Fadjroel Rachman said his office “regrets” the violation. He also urged the relevant authorities to open an investigation into the case and prevent potential incidents, he told the agency.

COVID situation in Indonesia

As of September 2, Indonesia’s health ministry had recorded no new cases in the past 24 hours, which is the biggest achievement after the number reached over 50,000 in June. lower infection rates throughout August. According to the latest tally, Indonesia has recorded around 14 lakh cases and 1.34 COVID-related deaths since the first case of the new virus.

Image: PIXABAY / AP (representative)