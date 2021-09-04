Prime Minister Imran approves tough measures for 24 districts amid virus wave – Pakistan





September 03, 2021

The districts most affected by the coronavirus include 15 districts of Punjab and 8 districts of KP

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In view of the deteriorating coronavirus situation across the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved special measures for the country’s 24 districts.

The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has submitted a report to Prime Minister Imran on the coronavirus situation across the country.

The NCOC report said the districts worst affected by the coronavirus include 15 districts in Punjab and 8 districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, following which the prime minister approved a ban on all types of indoor events in the districts. affected districts.

Intercity transportation was banned in 24 affected districts, according to the NCOC, as well as restrictions were placed on educational institutions and indoor gymnasiums, while restrictions were imposed in the affected districts from September 4 to 12.

The affected districts of Punjab include Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Multan, Bahawalpur, Khanewal and Rahim Yar Khan, while the affected districts of Khyberand Pakhtaburkhk, , Mansehra, Abbotabad and Dera Ghazi Khan and Dera Ismail Khan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reported 57 deaths in the past 24 hours from a novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases rose to 1,171,578. The national death tally has jumped to 26,035.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,787 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Details by province

Punjab remains the most affected province in terms of deaths, followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

So far, 11,979 people have lost their lives due to the epidemic in Punjab, 6,932 in Sindh, 5,041 in KP, 868 in Islamabad, 702 in Azad Kashmir, 339 in Balochistan and 174 in the UK .

In addition, 435,159 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 397,694 in Punjab, 163,677 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 100,242 in Islamabad, 32,484 in Azad Kashmir, 32,329 in Balochistan and 9,993 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and recoveries

Pakistan has so far carried out 17,931,365 coronavirus tests and 59,745 in the past 24 hours. 1,055,467 patients have recovered in the country while 5,606 patients are in critical condition.

