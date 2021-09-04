Turkish inflation reaches 19.25%; lira at 9.87 in euros





Annual consumer price inflation in Turkey accelerated to 19.25%, extending the highest level since a currency crisis in 2018, data shows publishedby the Turkish Statistical Institute on Friday. The Turkish lira fell on the announcement, slipping to 9.87 per euro and 8.32 per dollar. August Inflation was up from 18.95% in July. The inflation rate is now above the key rate, exceeding the central bank rate by 19%. This means that rising inflation has brought Turkey’s real interest rate to minus 25 basis points. The central bank is committed to keeping the interest rate above the inflation rate, but it is also under pressure from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to cut interest rates as soon as possible. It is not possible for inflation to accelerate any further from now on, as interest rates were on the way down, Erdogan told reporters last month. The governor of the central bank, Sahap Kavcioglu, is in a difficult situation. The ball is in the governor’s court now, Tim ash, senior emerging markets strategist at BlueBay Asset Management in London, said in a tweet reported by Ahval. He looks a bit like a Turkish oil fighter when it comes to immobilizing him on his promise to keep real policy rates positive. Annual producer price inflation is at a threatening level of 45.52 percent from 44.92 percent the previous month, TurkStat reported. Kavcioglu told investors on Wednesday that price growth will enter a decelerating trend in the fourth quarter, according to a report of Bloomberg. In a conference call with investors on Wednesday, Kavcioglu did not reiterate his promise to maintain a positive margin between interest rates and inflation, saying he expected price increases to slow down. fourth quarter of the year. Some investors might see this as a sign that the central bank would seek to avoid a rise, Ahval reported.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cyprus-mail.com/2021/09/03/turkish-inflation-hits-19-25-lira-at-9-87-to-euro/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos