PM Imran asks CM Buzdar to consult Pervaiz Elahi on the elections of local bodies





LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan advised Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Minister of Local Government and Community Development Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed to meet with Pakistani Muslim League leader-Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and keep them on board regarding the upcoming elections of local bodies.

You should both meet with PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and respond to the party’s grievances over the law / legislation on local organs in Punjab, sources in the prime minister’s secretariat said on Friday, citing the party. Prime Minister.

Sources said the prime minister asked the CM that seasoned politician Pervaiz Elahi should be taken into account regarding legislation on local bodies and that it should be drafted after consultation with him.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister regarding elections and legislation for local bodies.

Sources added that the ice between the PML-Q and the Buzdar-led PTI government has already been broken after a recent meeting between the PML-Q leader and Pervaiz Elahis’ son, Moonis Elahi, with CM Buzdar.

The PM also advised the CM to streamline matters regarding the LG elections and continue them in line with the party’s promise to the Pakistani people in their election campaign and manifesto, sources confirmed to Bol News on Friday.

After this consultation between the CM, Mehmoodur Rasheed and Pervaiz Elahi regarding the legislation of local bodies and the elections, relations would improve further, a source from the CM office said.

It is relevant to mention that the empowerment of local bodies was one of the salient features of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) election campaign in 2018, which was also part of its manifesto.

The PTI had promised that it would transform Pakistan by delegating power and decision-making to the people through empowered local government. Local development in villages and small towns in Pakistan is controlled by MPAs and UAMs, or by the bureaucracy, which does not want to cede authority and relevance.

We will delegate small infrastructure initiatives to village councils by transferring resources and decision-making power to the Pakistani people by expanding our successful KP model across Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan, the PTI manifesto says.

The PTI had also, in its manifesto, said that drawing on its KP experience, they would further refine the structure of LGs and introduce a model of municipal government, where the directly elected mayor would be responsible for dealing with all related urban issues. between them.

We are taking steps in the right direction and taking a step forward towards fulfilling this promise regarding local governments, a senior PTI official from Punjab told Bol News.

