He shot her for refusing to marry her. However, he is pardoned by his family.





A screenshot of Asma Rani’s latest video, in which she named her killer shortly before her death. Photo (right): Getty Images

In a video that shocked many viewers in Pakistan, the father of a medical student pardoned the murderer of his daughter, two months after courts ruled that she was murdered for rejecting the killer.

Pakistan’s controversial pardon laws can replace the country’s murder laws and grant families of victims the right to pardon killers.

The father’s pardon could get the accused off death row and free him from prison. It could also undo the long quest for justice that has gripped the country over the past three years.

In July, Mujahid Afridi was sentenced to death after pleading guilty to shooting Asma Rani three times near his home in Kohat, about 145 km from the capital Islamabad, in 2018.

“It was a cruel offense, but our law recognizes this crime as eligible for resolution, which is why they came to a compromise,” Rani’s family lawyer Syed Abdul Fayaz told VICE World News. the murderer’s family pays the victim’s family.

In a dramatic video filmed after being shot and shortly before her death, Rani, breathless on a stretcher, said Mujahad Afridi shot her. The video went viral and stuck with many Pakistanis in the media coverage of the murder trial over the next several years. After Rani’s death, her sister Safia also told local media that Afridi threatened her sister before the murder.

“Mujahid Afridi came to our home and made threats against me, my family and my sister. We informed the police about these threats, but no action was taken because he belongs to a rich family and we are poor, ”Safia said.

Afridi’s family is rich and powerful. His uncle Aftab Alam took part in the provincial elections for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party in the district where the murder took place.

At first, Afridi fled to Saudi Arabia, but was extradited from the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan three months later. Her uncle’s election posters were all over the district during this time.

Activists speculated that the victim’s family pardoned Afridi under duress. Rani’s father has denied these allegations.

Speaking to the press, Rani’s brother Muhammad Imran said their family had not reached a financial deal with the convict’s family and that a final decision would be made with the consent of the elders of the tribe . Rani and Afridi were from different tribes. According to media reports, a tribal ceremony will be held on Sunday to announce the settlement.

“Forgiveness is the culmination of many factors, including, but not limited to, threats and intimidation faced by families, especially when the victim’s family does not belong to an influential segment or powerful in society and facing financial pressures as well as religious and socio-cultural pressures, ”human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari-Hazir told VICE World News.

In 2011, US CIA entrepreneur Raymond Davis was acquitted of the murder in the Pakistani city of Lahore after the deceased’s families pardoned him. They received the price of blood as compensation. In 2013, Shahrukh Jatoi, the son of a wealthy family, was also pardoned by the family of murdered university student Shahzeb Khan, which led to his release. However, following a Supreme Court appeal by activists and lawyers, Jatoi was returned to prison in 2019. His family is appealing the superior court’s decision using the country’s pardon laws.

