Modi is expected to launch Sansad TV this month | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to launch Sansad TV, the integrated broadcaster of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV, this month, nearly two years after the plan was conceptualized, senior parliamentary officials familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Sansad TV’s creation plan was proposed by a committee of experts led by Prasar Bharati CEO Surya Prakash in 2019. It aimed to cut costs, streamline channel management, and reorganize content for the make it attractive to viewers and advertisers. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV are both for-profit entities whose advertisements come mainly from public sector giants and central ministries.

It is possible that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the television channels as of September 15. But the chains will certainly start operating before October 2, a senior Lok Sabha official said.

Sansad TV will have two channels to broadcast live from both Houses when Parliament is in session. An official from Rajya Sabha said: The preparations for the chains are complete and these are ready to go. The authorities are waiting for the PM’s time to launch the new channels.

Officials said the establishment of Rajya Sabha TV, which operates from a rented public property adjacent to the Talkatora stadium, will be merged with LSTV’s infrastructure to create the new entity.

Former textiles secretary Ravi Kapoor has been appointed CEO of the new contracted entity for a period of one year, an internal order from Lok Sabha’s secretariat said.

During the break, the two channels would broadcast current affairs programs in English and Hindi as well as other programs, a senior official involved in the plan said.

The integrated plan would be a major cost reduction exercise as RSTV disburses Rent just 10 to 12 crore for his office and studio on Talkatora Road, a senior Rajya Sabha official said.

Sansad TV will operate from a small bungalow in Mahadev Road, run by the Lok Sabha secretariat.