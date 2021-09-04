Ladongi dam ready to be inaugurated by President Joko Widodo





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The Ladongi Dam National Strategic Project in East Kolaka, Southeast Sulawesi (Sultra) is set to be inaugurated by President Joko Widodo in the third week of September 2021. Chaeruddin C. Maddi, head of the Sulawesi River Basin Center IV (BWS), said the dam, which cost IDR 1,200 billion in APBN, would soon be completed by the end of this month. So far, the progress of the work has reached 95 to 96%. “The progress of the Ladongi dam, which has been built since 2016, has been completed between 95 and 96% and is expected to be inaugurated directly by President Joko Widodo,” he said on Friday 03/09/2021. He said Ladongi Dam is one of 13 National Strategic Project Dams in Indonesia, such as Way Sekampung Dam in Pringsewu, Lampung, and Karalloe Dam in Gowa, South Sulawesi, which the president inaugurated. “Considering that the rainy conditions from August to September are still relatively high in South-East Sulawesi, some works are slightly delayed, in particular the side of the body of the dam is still being hardened, and several roads starting from the Kolaka Timur capital at the Ladongi dam, technical asphalt paving agencies are still under construction, ”he said. According to him, his party will also prepare a helipad and three helicopters belonging to the Indonesian Air Force to anticipate the distance between the Ladongi dam and the town of Kendari which will take 2.5 hours. He explained that the Ladongi Dam will retain the flow of the Ladongi River with a capacity of 45.2 million cubic meters and a flood area and a green belt area of ​​246.13 hectares. The water stored in the dam will also be used to irrigate the rice fields with irrigation services covering an area of ​​3,604 hectares in a sustainable manner in eastern Kolaka. In addition, the dam also serves to channel water during the dry season to prevent drought in the rice fields, in order to increase agricultural production in the region. The other advantages of Ladongi Dam are a raw water source of 0.12 cubic meters / second, as well as a potential source of electricity generation of 1.3 megawatt (MW) and tourism which can develop the local economy. “So this dam is not only for agriculture in the east of Kolaka, but also serves as flood control in the area downstream of Ladongi river by retaining abundant water during the rainy season which is estimated. at 132.25 cubic meters / second, “he explained. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

