Politics
Labor urges Boris Johnson to tackle rising gas bills
UK policy and policy updates
The opposition Labor Party has called on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take urgent action to counter a dramatic spike in home energy prices in the coming months.
Ed Miliband, shadow business secretary, said the rising cost of gas was “of deep concern” for consumers and businesses.
“While there are global issues at stake, the government cannot simply ignore this issue and must act,” he told the Financial Times.
With wholesale gas prices now five times their level two years ago, the cost of home energy is expected to take center stage in politics in the fall. Bills will rise to at least 12% in October for 15 million households with a further jump expected in the spring.
Miliband said the news underscored Britain’s need to protect the security of its energy supply by accelerating the delivery of zero-carbon domestic electricity.
“But the last decade of the Conservative government has been marked by mixed signals and indecision, whether it’s selling off the Green Investment Bank or cutting subsidies to wind and solar onshore,” he said. he declares.
“We need more decisive action from the government to protect household bills and our climate.”
Miliband was Labor leader in 2013 when he pledged to freeze energy prices in an intervention that set the political climate for many months. The plan ultimately led the Conservative government to introduce a “price cap” on energy bills in 2019.
The issue returns to the political agenda after Ofgem last month confirmed a 12% increase in the “price cap” from October, which regulates the maximum tariff that energy companies can charge at 1 million households who have chosen not to switch to fixed price offers.
The new price threshold is based on a number of factors, including wholesale gas and electricity costs, which account for 40% of fuel bills, as well as government levies.
The continued rise in wholesale bills means another rate hike is widely expected in Ofgem’s next review in February.
Some senior government officials fear that rising energy bills combined with broader inflationary pressures in the economy could cause a looming cost-of-living crisis.
Centrica, the owner of British Gas, warned this week that it fears a cold winter could push gas prices even further to levels where some companies have to shut down or restrict production, given the narrowness of global supplies.
Ministers are under pressure from backbench MPs who fear Johnson’s pledge to decarbonize the entire economy by 2050 will increase costs to consumers, such as pulling out boilers gas and their replacement by expensive electric heat pumps.
Peter Smith, director of policy and advocacy at National Energy Action, an energy poverty charity, told the Financial Times that “this surge in energy prices couldn’t come at a worse time.”
The increase in October means that bills will reach levels last seen in 2013 under the Cameron government.
The two separate ‘price caps’, standard and prepayment, protect some 15 million UK homes against sudden increases in gas bills.
Customers trying to renegotiate fixed price energy deals are struggling with soaring prices. Some companies offer fixed offers hundreds of extra pounds of their standard rates, while the former would normally be considerably cheaper.
Citizens Advice, the consumer charity, estimated two million households were behind in paying their energy bills even before the October cost increase.

Campaigners fear more people will fall into fuel poverty this winter, as rising bills will coincide with the removal of a £ 20 per week increase in universal credit, introduced to increase benefits during the Covid crisis. 19, in October.
“The UK government and the energy regulator must realize the toxic impacts of even higher energy prices, reduced incomes and poor housing that will seriously damage physical and mental health this winter,” Smith said .
“We are already seeing the desperate consequences of not being able to heat homes, large increases in general inflation and millions of people are deeply concerned that they will soon see a massive reduction in their income. [when uplifts to universal credit are withdrawn]. “
The government admitted the UK was dependent on “volatile global gas prices” and said ministers were focused on building a strong domestic renewable energy sector.
