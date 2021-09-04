Jokowi vaccine certificate leaked, abandoned patients





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Presidential vaccine certificate data Joko Widodo recently created a buzz on social media. In addition to the name, the screenshot shows data on date of birth, NIK, QR code, vaccination ID number, type of vaccine used, including date of vaccination. There is also news about referral hospitals Covid-19at DKI Jakarta, only 15 percent remains. The DKI Jakarta Health Office says the transmission rate is the lowest in Indonesia. CNN Indonesia.with summarizes the information and management of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, which is as follows. RSDKIFilled at 15% DKI Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Rizal Patria said the current occupancy rate of Covid-19 hospitals in the capital was only 15%. Of the 8,189 beds, only 1,211 were occupied, or 15%. Regarding the occupancy rate of intensive care beds for Covid-19 patients, Riza said the number had dropped to 31%. Of the 1,349 capacities, Riza said only 414 intensive care units were full. Patient billed Rp 456 million A Covid-19 patient in the city of Medan in North Sumatra has been billed a treatment bill of up to IDR 456 million after being treated for 22 days. Columbia Asia Medan Hospital says the bill amount for the treatment was mutually agreed. However, the family said the figure was too high. Later, the invoice amount was reduced to 448 million rupees. The government also demanded payment of Rp 368 million. The remaining Rp 87 million was the responsibility of the family. Leaked Jokowi vaccine certificates Social media Twitter were recently shocked by the leak of President Joko Widodo’s vaccination certificate. The screenshot shows Jokowi’s vaccination certificate with data on date of birth, NIK, QR code, vaccination ID number, type of vaccine used, including date of vaccination. On this information a number of institutions lpar hands. The Communication and Information Ministry said the alleged leak fell under the Ministry of Health. The Minister of Communication and Information, Johnny G. Plate, says the data on his side is safe. Contacted separately, the head of health management of the Covid-19 (Satgas) working group Alexander K Ginting could not confirm the alleged leak. He called for the case to be taken to the National Cyber ​​and Crypto Agency (BSSN). 2.7 million inhabitants of DKI Jakarta have not been vaccinated DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said 2.7 million people had not been injected with the Covid-19 vaccine. According to Anies, these are residents who did not take the initiative to come to the vaccination center. Additionally, Anies suspects that some residents think the vaccines are unsafe. There are also those who did not have time to come to the vaccination center because they are busy with their daily activities. Immunization update On Friday (3/9), the Ministry of Health noted that the national vaccination rate had been achieved on 65 million citizens (31.64%) for dose 1, and 37 million for dose 2. DKI Jakarta is still the province with the highest vaccination rate reaching 115 percent, followed by Bali with 93.23 percent, Riau Islands 76.93 percent, DIY 57.29 percent and North Sulawesi with 39.16 percent. The five least vaccinated provinces were Lampung with 12.63 percent, northern Moluccas with 14.89 percent, western Sumatra with 16.44 percent, central Sulawesi with 16.97 percent and Papua with 17.16 percent. Updates of Covid-19 cases The Covid-19 task force team recorded an increase of 7,797 positive cases, bringing the cumulative total of positive cases to 4,116,890. Of the total positive cases, 3,813,643 of them have recovered. The number of cured patients increased by 15,544 compared to the previous day. Then the number of death cases increased by 574, bringing the total to 134,930 cases. The number of positive cases and deaths has declined. Not as high as last July, when the peak in cases occurred. (thr / bmw)



