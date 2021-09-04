MoCI Undersecretary participates virtually in Izmir Business Days forum





The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MoCI), HE Sultan bin Rashid Al Khater, participated in the opening session of the Izmir Business Days forum, which took place virtually on September 2-3, 2021 , as part of the 90th edition of the Izmir International Fair During his address to the session, HE Al Khater praised the distinguished bond of brotherhood between Qatar and Turkey. This relationship was established under the wise leadership of Emir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his brother, HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, Al Khater added. Qatari-Turkish relations stem from common views and positions, and shared visions in various fields, Al Khater said, further adding that this has reflected positively on the volume of Qatari-Turkish trade, rising to about $ 1.9 billion in 2020, despite economic conditions. impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on international trade. In terms of investments, Al Khater pointed out that more than 636 Qatari-Turkish mixed companies operate in Qatar, in the sectors of trade, contracts and information technology. Qatar is also home to 38 100% Turkish companies, operating in the construction and industrial sectors, Al Khater added. Regarding the Qatari economy, Al Khater stressed that Qatar has managed to continue on the path of steady economic growth, thanks to the effective policies put in place by its wise leadership. These policies have supported and motivated the private sector to contribute to the process of economic diversification, in line with Qatar’s National Vision 2030 and the Second National Development Strategy 2018-2022, Al Khater added. In this regard, Al Khater pointed out that the latest World Bank report confirmed the promising growth prospects of the Qatari economy of around 3% and 4.1% in 2021 and 2022, respectively, despite the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of his speech, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Trade and Industry affirmed that Qatar’s participation in the 2021 edition of the forum was an ideal opportunity to underline Qatar’s commitment and its strong orientation towards strengthening international cooperation, according to the highest standards. sustainability, with the aim of ensuring the well-being of all peoples and achieving their aspirations for progress, development and prosperity. Over the past nine decades, the Izmir International Fair has succeeded in becoming an important and diverse platform for exchanging views on global and national trends in trade and policy making, as well as for forge new partnerships. This year, the show is hosting the seventh edition of Izmir Business Days, on the theme Trade and logistics: circular economy and the prospect of the Green Deal. The forum includes around six round tables, with more than 30 speakers, including ministers, senior officials, experts, CEOs of major institutions and companies, as well as media representatives from different countries. The sessions cover a number of topics, including the future of world trade in the post-Covid era in the context of recent trends; the circular economy and the European Union’s Green Deal; the plight of the agricultural and food sectors during the climate crisis; as well as maritime transport and new logistics strategies. Share this post



