Narendra Modi Still Remains Top PM Candidate In Poll-Linked States: Poll





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is still the top candidate for prime minister in the five states heading to the polls next year – Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur – according to the ABP-CVOTER-IANS BATTLE FOR THE STATES – WAVE 1. According to the survey, Modi has maintained his popularity chart and is well ahead of top leaders like Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal . At the pan-Indian level, 41% of respondents prefer Modi, while 11.3% chose Rahul Gandhi as the best PM candidate. Among others, 7.5% of voters chose Kejriwal as their PM candidate, followed by Manmohan Singh and Yogi Adiyanath at 5.2% and 2.8%, respectively. In Goa, 48.5% of voters prefer Modi, followed by 46.5% in Uttarakhand, 41.5% in Manipur, 40.7% in Uttar Pradesh and 12.4% in Punjab as best PM candidate, the survey revealed. In total, 22.2% of voters in Goa believe Kejriwal is the prime minister’s best candidate, while 20.7% opted for Rahul Gandhi. Manmohan Singh and Adityanath have 5.2% and 2.8% marginal support, respectively. Similarly, in Manipur, 41.5% of voters prefer Modi as the prime minister’s best candidate, followed by Kejriwal at 14.1% while only 7.9% of voters favored Rahul Gandhi. Manmohan Singh and Adityanath have the support of 6.1% and 0.9% of respondents, respectively. In Punjab, 23.4% prefer Kejriwal as the best PM candidate, followed by Manmohan Singh (15.7%), Modi (12.4%) and Rahul Gandhi (4.9%). In Uttar Pradesh, Modi is popular again as the top PM candidate with 40.7 percent of voters preferring him, followed by Rahul Gandhi (8 percent), Kejriwal (5.1 percent), Manmohan Singh (4.6 percent) and Adityanath (4.2 percent). hundred). Also in Uttarakhand, Modi leads with 46.5% support, followed by Kejriwal (14.9%), Rahul Gandhi (10.4%), Adiyanath (7.5%) and Manmohan Singh (5 , 4%). The sample size for the survey was 81,006 in five states covering 690 assembly seats. This state poll is part of the largest and definitive follow-up series of independent survey surveys conducted in India in the past 22 years, conducted by the independent international polling agency CVoter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://odishatv.in/news/national/narendra-modi-still-remains-the-best-pm-candidate-in-poll-bound-states-survey-158975 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos