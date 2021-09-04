Boris Johnson blames Biden for predictable Taliban takeover





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called the Taliban’s swift conquest of Afghanistan as a predictable consequence of President Joe Bidens’ decision to withdraw US forces. I think it’s been clear for many months that the situation could go very quickly, and that was part of the intelligence briefing, Johnson Recount British troops who have just returned from Kabul. It has also been suggested that the Afghan National Defense Force could hold out longer. But logically, you can see what happened. Johnson’s assessment puts pressure on Bidens’ argument that his administration was blinded by the Taliban victory, a claim that has been cited as an explanation for the miscalculations that governed US withdrawal plans. The chaos that followed sparked a series of backbiting in London, compounded by dismay at US decision-making. The reality is that it is a decision not only by this president, but by two former presidents to effectively announce a departure, to sign the instruments of surrender, and then to step down on three different terms, said the British lawmaker Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the select committee on foreign affairs. , said Thursday at a Policy Exchange think tank event. “And this is an extraordinary thing to do for three successive US administrations. BIDEN LOSES EUROPE’S TRUST Biden argued throughout the pullout that the United States left the Afghan military in a good position to thwart the Taliban advance and force militants into serious peace talks. You have the Afghan troops. They are 300,000 well equipped, as well equipped as any army in the world, and an air force against something like 75,000 Taliban. It is not inevitable, the president noted July 8. “They clearly have the capacity to keep the government in place. This assessment rang hollow with foreign officials monitoring the situation. An Indo-Pacific intelligence official noted that Biden gave the Taliban the best option [for them] which was available by unexpectedly opting for full withdrawal. Two weeks after Bidens’ speech, an internal memo from the British Foreign Office offered a pessimistic prognosis. The story continues On Afghanistan, peace talks have stalled and US and NATO withdrawal leads to rapid Taliban advance, Foreign Office Principal Risk Register analysts say declared July 22. This could lead to the fall of cities, the collapse of security forces, the return of the Taliban to power, massive displacement and significant humanitarian needs. The embassy may have to close. A senior Afghan lawmaker revealed the same week that the Afghan Air Force was running out of precision-guided bombs, a shortage he said. attributed the fact that the hasty withdrawal happened so quickly that US and NATO forces neglected to allocate sufficient arsenal for the overtaxed Afghan warplanes. [The withdrawal] can only be described as a hasty and grossly manipulated surrender to the very people we fought and defeated 20 years ago, former NATO Secretary General George Robertson told the Policy Exchange panel. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER Johnson concluded that the loss of air support was the key factor. Once the people felt in Afghanistan, once the Afghan army people felt that they were not going to have that American air cover anymore, then I think the logic for them really became to put their resistance ended, and so things went faster, he said. Washington Examiner Videos Key words: New, Foreign police, National security, Boris Johnson, Joe biden, Afghanistan, War in afghanistan, UK Original author: Joel gehrke Original location: Clear for many months: Boris Johnson blames Biden for predictable Taliban takeover

