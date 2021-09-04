Politics
Telangana CM KCR urges Prime Minister Modi to sanction Hyderabad-Nagpur industrial corridor | India News
New Delhi:On Friday, September 3, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao urged the Center to sanction the Hyderabad-Nagpur and Warangal-Hyderabad industrial corridor projects.
In a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, the Chief Minister submitted a list of demands, including sanctioning a subsidy for the proposed textile park, the establishment of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM ), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIT), Tribal University and 21 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.
He said the industrial corridor projects will have a significant impact on job creation in the less developed region of the country and lead to immense economic development.
KCR, as Rao is commonly known, told Modi that the industrial corridor between Hyderabad and Nagpur is proposed on the lines of the Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor, covering a length of 585 km. The project aims to exploit the central location of Nagpur which is proposed as a multimodal international freight hub and Hyderabad, which is a major IT and manufacturing destination.
“It proposes to take advantage of both the Hyderabad-Nagpur high-speed rail link as well as the Hyderabad-Nagpur 44 highway. The proposed corridor can be designed to be connected by high-speed rail connectivity for passengers and freight between Hyderabad and Nagpur and also by six / eight lanes of the existing national highway – 44 between Hyderabad and Nagpur, ”reads the letter submitted by the Chief Minister.
“About 50 km on either side of the road and rail corridor are considered to be the areas of immediate influence. The project area of influence includes a combined population of 40 million, or about 27% of the total population of Telangana. and Maharashtra, ”he added. .
KCR also urged the Center to authorize a Rs 1,000 crore grant for the development of a state-of-the-art integrated textile park in Warangal.
The State intends to develop the textile park over 2,000 hectares. The park will have an all-inclusive textile value chain facility, from fiber to fabric to clothing manufacturing.
KCR told the prime minister that an investment of nearly Rs 1,600 crore was needed to develop the park’s infrastructure. While seeking Rs 1,000 crore from the Center, he said the cost of the balance would be met from state government resources.
He pointed out that Telangana is the second largest cotton producer in India with over 60 lakh bales of long staple cotton production per year.
The chief minister also requested the sanction of an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) for Telangana. Although the Center has a policy of establishing an IIM in each state, it has not sanctioned an IIM for Telangana as there is an Indian School of Business (ISB) in Telangana.
KCR, however, wrote that ordinary students cannot afford to study at ISB due to the exorbitant tuition fees. He assured that the state government will provide the required land on the premises of the University of Hyderabad, as there are more than 2,000 acres of land on campus.
He also urged the Prime Minister to sanction an Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Karimnagar under the PPP model. He said the state government will provide the required land and also contribute its share of the funding, as foreseen in the PPP model.
He also called for the Education Ministry to be urged to take action to start the Telangana Tribal University, as provided for in the 2014 State Reorganization Act. He also hoped that the Center would make this institution a central university.
The state government has already identified 200 acres of land near Warangal to set up a tribal university there.
The CM also called for the sanction of additional Indian Police Service (IPS) officer posts for the creation of 13 new districts after the formation of Telangana State. He said the formation of new police districts, commissions, zones and multi-zones created the need to increase the total number of IPS cades from 139 to 195.
He also wanted a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) each in 21 newly carved out rural districts. JNVs provide access to high-quality middle and secondary education to rural students, especially from the poorest families.
KCR also asked the Center to fully fund the development of roads in areas affected by left-wing extremism instead of putting them in the CSS format, in which the state is asked to contribute its part in the 60:40 report.
(With contributions from the agency)
