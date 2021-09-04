Turkish and Azerbaijani commandos organize joint military exercises





ANKARA-Anadolu Agency Turkish and Azerbaijani commandos launched joint military exercises on September 2, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry. class = “cf”> Soldiers from the “two brotherly countries” have launched the exercises in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, in accordance with a military cooperation agreement between the two countries, and the exercises will last until September 12, the ministry said. In June, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev signed the joint declaration in the historic Azerbaijani city of Shusha, also known as the Pearl of Karabakh, which was liberated last year from nearly three decades of occupation by Armenian forces. It focuses on defense cooperation, promoting stability and prosperity in the region and establishing new transport routes. “The main objective of the exercises organized with the participation of Azerbaijani and Turkish military is to improve the interoperability of the units of the armies of the two countries during combat operations, to develop the skills of military decision-making among the commanders and their ability to control units, ”the statement added. He also noted that during the exercises, tasks on the conduct of underwater attack and defense operations will also be performed. class = “cf”> The Turkish Defense Ministry confirmed the exercises on Twitter, noting that infantry pistol and rifle training and combat and close combat training in residential areas were provided as part of the program. joint training of the soldiers of the underwater demolition team. The ministries of the two countries also shared images and footage taken during the joint training. Shusha’s statement affirms the joint efforts of the two armies in the face of foreign threats. It also undertakes to deploy joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. The two nations also affirmed to encourage the realization of joint projects in order to develop capacities in the maritime, air and space domain. The Shusha Declaration guarantees to broaden and deepen joint efforts and cooperation in the fight against terrorism, organized crime, drug trafficking, money laundering, human trafficking, illegal migration and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

