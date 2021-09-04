According to the FA

By Matias Grez, CNN

Some of the English players were reportedly racially abused by Hungary fans in the team’s 4-0 World Cup qualifier victory over Hungary.

ITV reporter Gabriel Clarke, who was at the stadium, said he heard monkey chants directed at Raheem Sterling, as well as substitute Jude Bellingham as he prepared to enter.

The English players had already been loudly hooted as they got down on their knees before kick-off, a permanent gesture to protest against racism.

Hungary had been ordered by UEFA, the governing body of European football, to play its next three home games behind closed doors after discriminatory behavior by supporters at Euro 2020, but the ban failed. still implemented because the World Cup qualifiers are the responsibility of FIFA.

“Following the analysis of the match reports, FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings regarding the incidents that occurred during the Hungary-England match last night,” FIFA said in a statement to CNN on Friday.

“Once again, FIFA would like to state that our position remains firm and resolute in rejecting all forms of racism and violence as well as all other forms of discrimination or abuse.

“We have a very clear zero tolerance position against such heinous behavior in football.”

In a statement, the English Football Association (FA) said it was “extremely disappointing” to hear reports of “discriminatory actions” directed against some of its players.

“We will ask FIFA to investigate the matter,” the statement said. “We continue to support the players and staff in our collective determination to highlight and fight discrimination in all its forms. “

England and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire wrote on Instagram: “Since last night’s game I have spoken to my team-mates and seen some footage.

“Any discrimination is totally unacceptable and the authorities must deal with it. Racism has no place in our game or our society.

The Hungarian Football Federation said in a statement to CNN: “The vast majority of the 60,000 fans in Pusks Arna supported the teams in a sporting way, cheering on the Hungarian national team even when the team was already in the process of winning. to lose. It is in their defense that the minority of disruptive ticket holders must be identified and severely punished.

“Supporters entering the playing field, throwing flares and plastic cups are being identified. The MLSZ has already filed or will file police reports against them and will pass any financial penalties on the perpetrators through civil proceedings. In addition, at the end of the proceedings, the culprits can expect a two-year suspension from all sporting events.

“The Hungarian Federation and the players, the head coach all made an extremely strong communication campaign before the match to call on the supporters to avoid all kinds of racist and xenophobic behavior during all national team matches.”

In a subsequent statement to CNN, he added that his “approach to racism in the stands is pretty clear – it doesn’t have a place in a football stadium.

“The HFF is also consistent on this point in club competitions in Hungary. We made it clear before the game that racism is unacceptable. There are investigations, but at this point we can say that anyone who behaved as mentioned will be punished. “

The England players also had cups and bottles thrown at each of the goal celebrations – with Declan Rice and Jack Grealish playfully pretending to drink from them – as a rocket was launched onto the pitch as the team celebrated Harry Maguire’s goal.

After the game, England striker Marcus Rashford, who is currently out after shoulder surgery, took to social media to support his teammates.

“My brothers. All of them. Proud of you boys,” he tweeted.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who previously hadn’t condemned the fans who booed the English players as they knelt, tweeted: “It is totally unacceptable that English players were victims of racial violence in Hungary last night.

“I urge FIFA to take strong action against those responsible to ensure that this kind of shameful behavior is permanently eradicated from the game.”

