Politics
Tokyo Paralympic Games: PM Narendra Modi salutes historic bronze medal for para-archer Harvinder Singh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the performance of para-archer Harvinder Singh, who won India’s first-ever medal in para-archery by taking bronze at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Harvinder Singh wins India’s first-ever archery medal at the Tokyo Olympics (Courtesy: India Today)
STRONG POINTS
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins historic Harvinder Singh bronze medal
- Harvinder Singh defeated South Korean Kim Min Su at the play-off to win bronze
- India is currently ranked 37th in the medal count with 2 gold, 6 silver and 5 bronze
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated para-archer Harvinder Singh on Friday after winning India’s first-ever medal in para archery by claiming bronze at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Outstanding performance by @ArcherHarvinder. He showed great skill and determination, which earned him a medal, Prime Minister Modi wrote on Twitter.
Congratulations to him for winning a historic bronze medal. Proud of him. I wish him the best for the times to come.
Exceptional performance by @ArcherHarvinder. He showed great skill and determination, which earned him a medal. Congratulations to him for winning a historic bronze medal. Proud of him. I wish him the best for the times to come. #Paralympic Games # Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/qiwgMfitVz
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2021
Harvinder lost the individual recurve semi-final to advance to the bronze medal match where he beat South Korean Kim Min Su in the jump-off to win India’s 13th medal in the flagship event.
Harvinder is the third medalist for India on Friday after Praveen Kumar and Avani Lekhara. India is currently ranked 37th in the medal count with two gold, six silver and five bronze.
Arrow number one for Indias Harvinder Singh in the jump-off as he won bronze in the @ Tokyo2020 @Paralympic Games. #Archery #ArcheryatTokyo #Paralympic Games pic.twitter.com/2mdviYeiK8
World Archery (@worldarchery) September 3, 2021
Beijing Olympics gold medalist Abhinav Bindra also praised Harvinders’ performance.
Another first for India, this time in archery as @ArcherHarvinder won bronze in men’s individual recurve at the # Tokyo2020 Paralympic Games. Congratulations on the historic achievement! Bindra tweeted.
Another first for India, this time in archery like @ArcherHarvinder wins bronze medal in men’s individual recurve at # Tokyo2020 Paralympic Games. Congratulations on the historic achievement! # Praise4Para
Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 3, 2021
World number 23 Singh was the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in a major para competition at the 2018 Asian Games.
In the bronze medal playoff the 31-year-old was leading 5-3 previously, the Korean clinched the fifth set shooting a perfect 10 to force a play-off where the Indian responded in style, shooting a perfect 10 against the 8 Kim for a 6-5 (26-24, 27-29, 28-25, 25-25, 26-27) (10-8) win.
