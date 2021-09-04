Tokyo Paralympic Games: PM Narendra Modi salutes historic bronze medal for para-archer Harvinder Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated para-archer Harvinder Singh on Friday after winning India’s first-ever medal in para archery by claiming bronze at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Exceptional performance by @ArcherHarvinder. He showed great skill and determination, which earned him a medal. Congratulations to him for winning a historic bronze medal. Proud of him. I wish him the best for the times to come. #Paralympic Games # Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/qiwgMfitVz Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2021

Harvinder lost the individual recurve semi-final to advance to the bronze medal match where he beat South Korean Kim Min Su in the jump-off to win India’s 13th medal in the flagship event.

Harvinder is the third medalist for India on Friday after Praveen Kumar and Avani Lekhara. India is currently ranked 37th in the medal count with two gold, six silver and five bronze.

Beijing Olympics gold medalist Abhinav Bindra also praised Harvinders’ performance.

Another first for India, this time in archery like @ArcherHarvinder wins bronze medal in men’s individual recurve at # Tokyo2020 Paralympic Games. Congratulations on the historic achievement! # Praise4Para Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 3, 2021

World number 23 Singh was the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in a major para competition at the 2018 Asian Games.

In the bronze medal playoff the 31-year-old was leading 5-3 previously, the Korean clinched the fifth set shooting a perfect 10 to force a play-off where the Indian responded in style, shooting a perfect 10 against the 8 Kim for a 6-5 (26-24, 27-29, 28-25, 25-25, 26-27) (10-8) win.