Boris Johnson to face Tory MPs to extend Covid laws in case of winter lockdown





Boris Johnson’s government is bracing for a battle to renew emergency Covid legislation, giving No 10 the power to impose another lockdown if cases increase this winter. The PM is ready to take on anti-containment Tory MPs, who say the country must learn to live with the virus without endowing the government with draconian powers indefinitely. But in a No 10 sign considering the possibility of further restrictions in the coming months, the government said it wanted to retain those powers in case they were needed during the winter. MPs will vote next week on whether or not to maintain the coronavirus law, the broad emergency powers reinstated in March 2020 which must be renewed every six months. Former Brexit Minister David Davis said the legislation contained some of the most draconian powers ever introduced in the UK. The Conservative MP added: Fortunately, the crisis point of the pandemic has passed. Now is the time to roll back the extended powers recklessly ceded to the state. Conservative MP Mark Harper, who heads the Covid Recovery Group (CRG) of backbench skeptics, is strongly opposed to another extension, arguing that the time for strict regulations is over. Our vaccine rollout has been a huge success. We have seen a dramatic and welcome drop in the number of people with serious illnesses and deaths from Covid, Harper told the Financial Time. The president of the CRG added: We are going to have to learn to live with this virus. What justification can there be for extending these measures? Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in March this year that he hoped there would be no need to renew emergency regulations again in the fall. But the government has said there is a need to extend legislation that allows sites to be closed and allows police to force people suspected of having Covid to self-isolate until March 2022 in case further restrictions are put. needed this winter. Ministers are also concerned that the expiration of powers may hamper the government’s ability to protect tenants from eviction during the pandemic. MPs voted 484 to 76 to extend the law for six months earlier this year. Despite protests against the draconian detention powers, only 36 Tory MPs and 21 Labor MPs voted against. The CRG of anti-containment skeptics expects more rebels from Tory MPs until next week, but Labor should support its renewal. A government spokesperson said: We will allow the temporary powers of the coronavirus law to expire to the extent possible, as we have done at previous review points. However, it would be irresponsible to let all temporary provisions expire. It would remove the government’s ability to protect tenants from eviction, give sick pay to those who self-isolate from day one, and order schools to reopen if necessary, for example. The British public would expect us to keep these powers in case they were needed during the winter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/covid-winter-lockdown-boris-johnson-b1913859.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos