Politics
Boris Johnson urged to continue Covid booster injections rather than wait for scientific advice
Boris Johnson’s government has been asked to continue a Covid vaccine booster program rather than wait any longer for advice from its scientific advisers.
The Prime Minister appeared to confirm that the deployment of a third jab will begin this month, but the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) has yet to give its formal recommendation.
Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt warned that just a few days could make a big difference in infection levels, urging ministers to move forward with the program rather than wait for the JCVI decision.
I understand why scientists take their time, but I believe that in the event of a pandemic politicians can also read the rooms and see the direction of travel, said the Tory MP, chairman of the select committee on health. We should just go on, not wait for that advice, go on with a booster program.
JCVI vice-president Professor Anthony Harnden said earlier this week that there was a high likelihood that there would be a recall program, but no final decision had been made.
He said his panel of experts was awaiting the results of a Cov-Boost study looking at different vaccines to see what immune responses they give and whether jabs can be mixed and matched in a booster program.
Professor Harnden said there had been some very complicated modeling and data analysis, adding that the experts didn’t want to sting people too early and then be unable to do it again if a new variant emerged.
Experts criticized Mr Hunts’ call for a political decision on a recall program, warning the prime minister to wait for JCVI’s recommendation.
Dr Doug Brown, chief executive of the British Society for Immunology (BSI), said: As with all decisions about vaccine use, it is essential that the evidence regarding Covid vaccines, including whether additional doses are necessary or not, are rigorously examined by JCVI experts.
Sir Andrew Pollard, who chairs JCVI but does not sit on the Covid Vaccines Committee, said scientists’ decisions should not be tied to short-term political expediency.
He added: Opinions can be changed at any time when new scientific advice emerges, such a change is not bound by ideology or political opinion, but an appropriate response to science.
Professor Saul Faust, chief researcher for the Cov-Boost study, said he struggled to understand the pressure from politicians.
The UK is the only country in the world that has commissioned urgent research to inform recall decisions, and trial deadlines have always been set to report next week for decision making.
Ministers also pressured government scientists to make a decision on children aged 12 to 15 as students return to secondary schools in England.
The JCVI reportedly held a debate on the issue on Thursday. Reports suggest JCVI has had some very good news from data in the United States showing vaccines pose an even lower risk to children than previously thought.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said he hoped the JCVI would approve an extension of the deployment to under-16s very soon, insisting there was the ability to implement a program of recall and jabs for 12 to 15 year olds at the same time.
A group of leading international scientists have said that allowing mass infection of children is unwise and that everyone over 12 should be offered the vaccine as soon as possible.
In an open letter published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), they warned: England’s policies mean that we will soon have a large susceptible population with a high prevalence of infection mixing in crowded environments with virtually no mitigation. .
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-covid-booster-vaccine-b1913811.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
