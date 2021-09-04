Dame Vivienne Westwood: Boris Johnson has never had a selfless thought. He is completely destructive.

And, yes, you could nitpick here; you might point out that gunmakers are probably quite frank that their products are designed to boom or that being environmentally friendly is never really their USP. But that would miss the biggest point: Westwood is on a mission and has nothing ambitious about it. Shed likes to stop the war: if we can stop the war, that would be popular. It won’t be easy, but we have to find a way to shut down the arms factories. And climate change: all our efforts must go to stop climate change. And scrapping cars … sort of: the only way to survive is not to get back to normal, not to buy bombs but also not to buy electric cars. Keep your car clean and, if possible, don’t use it. If you have to use it and it breaks down then you are buying an electric car, if you absolutely have to.

A key part of the Westwood manifesto is the economics of No Mans Land, its thesis being that if no one really owns land, no one can violate the land. Production will be limited, agriculture (Westwood and Kronthaler are avid vegetarians) would be favored over heavy industry, the housing crisis would be resolved and, hop, utopia. The land cannot be owned; no one can own land; the land does not belong to anyone, says Westwood. If you look at my manifesto, I think there must be some official body, independent of the government, that can assess the cost of the land and determine whether it can use it or not, as it affects the livelihoods of the people. , say, indigenous people who have lived there for thousands of years. She adds: They don’t want to move, thank you very much, and then you are not allowed to take this land from them. Simple.

Interview Vivienne Westwood it’s like listening to four Ted Talks at the same time. In our hour and a half together, a period for which I was asked to interview Westwood and Kronthaler simultaneously, I get to ask a grand total of three questions. Just as the clothes on his runway shows come to life on their own, brimming with ideas, techniques and influences, Westwood’s brain is a hot pan full of corn, spouting out random thought cores. Every world leader is anti-people, she tells me at one point, in a sudden pivot. I call them devils. Whether he knows it or not, Boris Johnson has never had a selfless thought in mind. He always worked for personal interest. He is completely destructive. Completely. He’s a killer and that’s my definition of the devil. I wrote a poem about it.

Main street is the problem. Only the seam is durable

One of the questions I’m determined to ask is something I’ve heard several of my journalist friends usually put behind their hands on his front row rather than his face and I imagine Westwood won’t want to. tackle. How, I ask, can we justify the creation of beautiful, extravagant, magical clothes when the fashion industry is the second biggest polluter in the world? We need to move on to a cottage industry, Westwood said without stopping. What we need to stop is all unnecessary production. We don’t need bombs. Not everyone needs a car either. You can certainly get by with a bicycle or on foot. I’m not saying to have a horse and a cart either, it’s probably just as polluting as far as I know, but my target is war because it’s such a big item. We just have to stop the war, stop the pollution.