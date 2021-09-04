FIFA investigates racist abuse against English players in Hungary

After England players were racially abused in Hungary, FIFA said on Friday it would take appropriate action once its investigation was completed.

The FIFA statement did not directly condemn Hungarian fans for the abuse, which included monkey chants, during Thursday’s World Cup qualifying match at Puskas Arena in Budapest which England won 4 -0.

Following the analysis of the match reports, FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings regarding the incidents, the world governing body said, without specifically referring to the discriminatory incidents.

Hungary had recently been ordered to play two matches without supporters, but the UEFA sanction did not take effect for England’s visit as the match was under FIFA jurisdiction. FIFA did not explain why it had not sought to apply the sanction immediately.

FIFA would like to state that our position remains firm and determined to reject all forms of racism and violence as well as all other forms of discrimination or abuse, FIFA said in a statement. We have a very clear zero tolerance position against such heinous behavior in football.

The racist abuse has been condemned by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been criticized for his own offensive racist comments in the past.

It is completely unacceptable that English players were racially abused in Hungary last night, Johnson said on Twitter. I urge (FIFA) to take strong action against those responsible to ensure that this kind of shameful behavior is permanently eradicated from the game. “

England players were taunted for taking a knee, bombarded with plastic cups after goals, and then targeted with alleged racist chants.

Field reporters from national broadcasters ITV and Sky Sports said they saw and heard from among the Hungarian supporters behind one of the monkey chants goals against Raheem Sterling and the unused replacement Jude Bellingham, who are black. Sky Sports showed video footage of a spectator giving the abuse.

The match took place in front of a crowd of 60,000 fans, mostly Hungarians, around two months after UEFA ordered the team to play three matches without supporters, one of which was suspended for a period. two-year probationary as punishment for what has been described as discriminatory behavior on the part of his supporters in his three Euro 2020 group matches.

These closed-door matches must however be in UEFA competition. The World Cup qualifiers are organized by FIFA.

Why do we keep coming back to these same scenarios when they are so predictable and preventable? Said Tony Burnett, CEO of anti-racist group Kick It Out. “If the governing bodies and the right people intend to affect change, they will.

The question for us is why FIFA did not act to prevent this, and why the world football system did not work together to prevent it, ”Burnett continued. . “

The Hungarian Football Association made no mention of racial abuse in a statement issued on Friday condemning the actions of those disturbing the crowd.

The Hungarian FA said it is seeking to identify those who threw what the body described as flash grenades and cups on the ground and will report them to police.

Any fines will be imposed on the authors by the association in the context of civil litigation, the statement said, after which they will be subject to a ban from participating in sporting events for two years.

He said the vast majority of the 60,000 fans at Arena Puskas were there to cheer their team on in a sporting way, even when their team was losing.

