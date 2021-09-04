Leadership tips for Andy Burnham … from Boris Johnson’s election guru

The political strategist who orchestrated Boris Johnson’s electoral victories advised Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to “focus on the job at hand” instead of looking at the Labor leadership.

Speaking on a visit to Manchester, ‘Wizard of Oz’ Lynton Crosby said politicians could only advance their leadership ambitions if they did well in current jobs and local voters turned out to be successful. expected Mr. Burnham to be “their champion”.

The Australian, who oversaw Boris Johnson’s victories as London mayor in 2008 and 2012 and later the Tories ‘triumph in the 2015 general election, said the underground mayors’ greatest power was their “ability to defend the interests of your citizens, the platform he plans to defend them ”.

He said: “So the best way if you are a current mayor who has another ambition, the best way to increase the chances of achieving that next ambition is to do a good job in the role you have now.

“And that means being a champion for the local community and being able to deliver the local community through this championship.”

In addition to Mr Burnham, he was asked about the Westminster prospects of his Tees Valley counterpart, Ben Houchen, a Tory whose position is very high in his own party after his own resounding re-election in May.

In a glowing profile article in a political magazine this week, Mr Houchen said he would “not say no” to the opportunity to stand in Westminster if it arose.

Sir Lynton said: “I think people are fed up with this’ this is a stepping stone for that person to go out there and what’s the next step” is what those of us who are politicians like to micro-analyze from time to time.

“If you are a person living on the outskirts of a town or in the suburbs or in a country town or village, you pay on the results, and you want the person you elected or who represents you to be a champion. for you, for your needs for your ambitions, and as a community, and that’s what they will judge. “

He added: “If you are elected to a position, you don’t start to think about the next position, you focus on the job you have to do.”

He was promoting a new eight-person Nordic operation for C | T Local, a consulting firm working in real estate, property development and infrastructure and part of Sir’s larger C | T group. Lynton. It aims to become the largest advocacy agency for the North in London.

Mr Burnham, a former occupational health secretary under Gordon Brown who unsuccessfully ran for management in 2015, said in an interview with a Sunday newspaper in May that he would run for office again after the next general election if it had broad support.

As it rushed to victory in its candidacy for re-election on May 6, winning each of Greater Manchester’s 215 wards, Labor suffered losses in many more of its traditional northern hearts and lost to the Conservatives in the Hartlepool by- election.

With Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer under pressure, some party members are already considering alternatives and in May a poll for the Observer showed Mr Burnham was widely seen as the most likely and competent successor.





He told the newspaper that if he had beaten Jeremy Corbyn in 2015, he would have been more successful in stopping the Conservatives from breaking down the Red Wall and countering their pledges to level the North.

In a subsequent interview, the mayor vowed to serve a full second term, adding: I made this promise to the people of Manchester, and I will stick to it.

In recent years, Mr. Burnham has been among the leaders in the North calling for additional government investment in major infrastructure projects such as Northern Powerhouse Rail and HS2.

But Sir Lynton said politicians in the North must “earn the right to be heard” and “develop a compelling case, make sure it matches your audience’s ambition.”

He said: “What do we know the central government is interested in doing? He’s talking about leveling the UK, show how what you are proposing is in line with that ambition, do your homework, don’t expect we have the right to be heard, we must always deserve the right to be heard. “

He said Boris Johnson, whom he would advise again, was “genuinely committed to the notion of upgrading” and downplayed reports of a split with his Chancellor Rishi Sunak over how much should be spent on “the upgrade”.

But Sir Lynton has warned Mr Johnson that voters in the North who helped him win the 2019 general election would want proof of their justified faith in him now as the country anxiously awaits the pandemic.

He added: “Obviously, Covid has been the unexpected intervention and once we are at the end of this challenge, we are now at this challenge, so there will be voters everywhere, especially those who have invested their support in this government, perhaps, in many cases for the first time, will seek to see if the investment they made with their vote produced the return they wanted in terms of attention to their issues and understanding in response to the problems they thought they were facing. ”