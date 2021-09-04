The Queen “will meet Boris Johnson and Carrie THIS weekend” despite “opposition” from the palace | Royal | New

The Queen has set foot on the ground to include her beloved cousin at a family event

The Prime Minister and his family are due to fly to Scotland to spend a traditional weekend at Balmoral Castle, according to a commentator. Richard Eden, editor of the Daily Mail newspaper, has claimed Mr and Mrs Johnson will be leaving tomorrow on their first visit to the Queen as a married couple.

The commentator added that their 16-month-old son Wilfred would also travel north of the border. A friend of the couple told Mr Eden for Mail Plus: “They are looking forward to the visit. “They have taken all Covid precautions and it will be very safe. “ Asked for comment, Buckingham Palace asked the question regarding the Prime Minister’s trip to Downing Street. Express.co.uk has contacted Downing Street for comment. It comes after Mr Eden reported a royal source on Saturday claiming that courtiers would prefer the Johnsons not to visit the monarch this year to protect the Queen from the risk of catching COVID-19. The source told the Daily Mail: “The visit is still to take place but, frankly, we would prefer it not.”

The Queen and Boris Johnson in their first in-person meeting in months

Mr and Mrs Johnson’s last visit to the Queen at Balmoral Castle was in 2019, when the couple, who married in May, were still not married. Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions in place, the Prime Minister did not travel to the north to hold an in-person hearing in Scotland with Her Majesty. When it comes to the Prime Minister and Queen’s meetings, the coronavirus pandemic has not only disturbed their audiences in Scotland in 2020. The Prime Minister and Queen stopped holding their weekly in-person meetings in mid-March last year as the country closed its doors to reduce the level of COVID-19 infections. READ MORE: TWO Royals set to start studies at Welsh school

The Queen at a welcoming ceremony outside Balmoral Castle on August 9

Adapting to the stay-at-home order, the Sovereign held her audience with Mr Johnson by phone for more than a year. The Queen received Mr Johnson at Buckingham Palace for her first in-person audience for several months in June. In the same month, the monarch also met in person with Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon during Royal Week. The Queen, who traveled to Scotland to begin her first summer vacation without Prince Philip on July 23, received both doses of the Covid vaccine. DO NOT MISS

Boris and Carrie Johnson were unable to visit the Queen at Balmoral last year

The Queen is expected to stay at Balmoral until October

The first dose was given to him and Prince Philip in January, as announced by Buckingham Palace. It is not known when the monarch received the second dose but, following his visit to the CWGC’s Runnymede Air Force Memorial to mark the RAF centenary at the end of March, it was reported that ‘she had received a double blow. All legal restrictions on the coronavirus were lifted in England in July. On the other hand, Ms. Sturgeon continues to maintain some security requirements, including the wearing of masks in indoor public places.

Additionally, venues should always collect customer contact details to help the Test and Protect initiative. And the two-meter distancing rule remains in health facilities. Mr and Mrs Johnson’s visit is said to come a week after the Queen reportedly welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children George, Charlotte and Louis to Balmoral. Other royals have reportedly traveled north of the border to see the Queen during the summer, including Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Boris and Carrie Johnson tied the knot in May