China tech workers win unions

Two major Chinese tech companies, Didi Global and Jd.com, have created working groups for their employees this week. Also called trade unions, these groups are controlled by workers and designed to protect their rights and interests at work.

The creation of these unions is a major change in the tech industry in China, where organized labor is very rare.

Did Global is an online ridesharing company. Jd.com is an online marketplace.

Chinese regulatory The agency has been following the nation’s biggest tech companies closely this year. Regulators have sharply criticized the industry for having policies that abuse workers and violate the rights of buyers. The regulatory agency has launched several investigations and imposed fines on some companies.





The government is urging companies to put in place programs to share wealth more equitably with workers. The push is part of President Xi Jinping’s plan to reduce inequality in China, the largest economy after the United States.

As a first step, Didi workers at the Beijing headquarters will oversee the union with advice from the China Federation of Trade Unions, or ACTFU. This information is from two people who are aware of the matter. The people were not allowed to speak to the media and asked not to be identified.

A newspaper linked to the Beijing Federation of Trade Unions reported that JD.com had formed a union. The report included photos of the ceremony hosted by the company, which was attended by many government officials.

JD.com confirmed the news, saying some of its local workplaces have formed unions in recent years. He said the goal of the new unions is to cooperate on planning and resources.

Didi did not respond to a request for comment.

Didi has been criticized by state media for not paying his drivers fairly. The company announced in April that it would create a group of drivers to tackle the wage problem. The company has also been investigated by several Chinese officials since its US $ 4.4 billion buyout. Stock IPO in June.

Didi and JD.com are said to be the biggest tech companies in China to have company-wide unions in place. But officials in the Hubei region said unions had been formed there for workers at Alibaba’s Meituan and Ele.me companies.

Meituan is an internet service that allows users to order food, purchase trips, book entertainment, book housekeeping services, and more.

Ele.me is an online service for ordering and delivery of food.

Neither Meituan nor Alibaba responded to Reuters requests for comment.

Both food delivery companies have been criticized in local media for their treatment of delivery men. Companies do not provide most of these workers with basic social and health services Assurance.

In July, the ACFTU and seven other Chinese government agencies issued guidelines on protecting the rights of these contract workers. He also suggested that unions play a major role in helping to negotiate with companies.

All unions in China are required to register with the ACFTU. But the agency has often been criticized for its inability to negotiate better conditions for workers.

Aidan Chau is a researcher for the China Labor Bulletin, a labor rights organization based in Hong Kong. He said unions across the country mostly avoid facing abusive policies at big companies. Instead, they deal directly with individual employee issues on a case-by-case basis. They also offer more general support to workers, such as health and safety programs.

Last month, China’s highest court ruled that a common employment policy, known as “996, violates the law. 996 means working from nine in the morning to nine in the evening six days a week. Chinese tech companies are known to expect employees to follow the 996 system.

I am Alice Bryant.

The Reuters news agency reported this story. Alice Bryant adapted it for Learn English. Caty Weaver was the editor.

Words in this story

regulatory adj. establishing or keen to establish formal rules on what is acceptable in a business, activity, etc.

Stock nm a portion of the value of a business that can be bought, sold or traded as an investment

delivery n action of bringing something to a person or place

Assurance nm an agreement in which a person makes regular payments to a company and the company promises to pay money for the person’s medical care