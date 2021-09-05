Minister writes letter to Prime Minister for criminal law reforms





ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Law and Justice Lawyer Dr Farogh Naseem wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday to reform criminal laws.

According to the Justice Ministry, the minister also returned a full document containing all proposed amendments to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a letter, Farogh Naseem said that 225 central amendments and 644 subamendments had been proposed in the laws and that the purpose of these amendments was to completely reform the criminal justice system.

These laws include the Criminal Procedure Code of 1898, the Pakistani Penal Code of 1860, the Qanun-e-Shahadat Ordinance of 1984, the Narcotics Control Law of 1997, the Railway Law of 1890, the Pakistan Prison Rules of 1978, the prosecution service of the capital territory of Islamabad. (Constitution, functions and powers) Law of 2021 and Law of 2021 on the Forensic Sciences Agency of the territory of the capital of Islamabad.

Great efforts were made under the leadership of the Minister of Justice to prepare amendments to the criminal law and opinions were also sought from all relevant departments, including the provincial police, the police in Islamabad, the attorneys general. and prosecutors regarding amendments to these laws, read the letter.

Consultations were also held with lawyers, NGOs, human rights lawyers, interior ministers from the four provinces and representatives of the attorney general’s office, the letter said.

Relevant reports from the Law and Justice Commission were also considered in preparing these amendments, the minister wrote in a letter.

The document indicated that when preparing the amendments, all measures were considered to ensure expeditious justice.

The purpose of these amendments was to complete the overhaul of the criminal justice system and, if passed, the amendments would be a major achievement for the criminal justice system, he added.

The minister wrote that the proposed changes would reduce police pressure on people and cases would be handled transparently, as evidence gathering would be further improved and speeded up.

The Federal Minister of Justice had referred the first draft criminal law reform to the Prime Minister in June 2021 and after further consultations, lawyer Farogh Naseem sent the second draft criminal law reform to the Prime Minister on Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/minister-pens-letter-pm-for-criminal-laws/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos