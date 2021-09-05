President Jokowi’s vaccine certificate leaked, government speaks out





The government, through the Ministry of Health, Kominfo and the National Cyber ​​and Crypto Agency (BSSN), has spoken out on the alleged data leak of President Joko Widodo’s vaccine certificate.

INDOSPORT.COM – The government through the Ministry of Health, Kominfo and the National Cyber ​​and Cryptography Agency (BSSN) has raised the alleged data leak of President Joko Widodo’s vaccine certificate. In a press release, the government said that some parties’ access to President Joko Widodo’s COVID-19 vaccination certificate was made using the COVID-19 vaccination certificate inspection function available in the PeduliLindung system. For information, the COVID-19 vaccination certificate verification function in the PeduliLindung system which previously required users to include a mobile phone number now only uses five parameters, namely the name, identity number of the population (NIK), date of birth, date of vaccine. , and the type of vaccine. This is to facilitate public access to COVID-19 vaccination certificates, according to community feedback. “The information relating to the NIK and the date of Mr. President Joko Widodo’s COVID-19 vaccination which was used to access the COVID-19 vaccination certificate did not come from the PeduliLindung system,” the government said in its official press release. “Information on the NIK of President Joko Widodo has been made available on the website of the General Election Commission. Information on the date of the vaccination of President Joko Widodo can be found in media reports, “he continued. In addition, the government, in this case the Ministry of Health, the BSSN and the Ministry of Communications and Informatics, have declared that they have ensured the data protection and security management of the Care Protect system in accordance with the tasks and functions assigned to them. The Ministry of Health, as the data custodian, is responsible for the use of data in the health care system which is integrated with the National Data Center (PDN) in accordance with laws and regulations. Meanwhile, the BSSN, as an institution authorized to implement technical cybersecurity policies, is responsible for the recovery and management of cybersecurity risks for electronic systems. The Ministry of Communications and Informatics, as the provider of the PDN infrastructure, as well as sanctioning violations of the principle of protection of personal data, will take strategic measures to update the data governance of the Pedulilindungi system. In addition, the Ministry of Communications and Informatics also migrated the Care Protect system to the National Data Center (PDN) on August 28, 2021. These migrations include system migrations, application services, and Cares for application databases. Migration was also performed on the SiLacak application system and the PCare application system. In addition, the government said that the Ministry of Communications and Informatics will continue its efforts to monitor compliance with PeduliLindung system managers, data managers and users in coordination with the Ministry of Health, BSSN and other parties involved. Not only that, the government is also urging the public to remain calm and not be provoked by inappropriate information related to the PeduliLindung system. “The government is calling on the public to download and continue to use the PeduliLindung app, the features of which are currently under development to support community activities during the adjustment period to control the Covid-19 pandemic. “ Read the original news on AccurateCo Disclaimer: This article is a collaboration between INDOSPORT and AkuratCo. Questions relating to writing, photos, videos, graphics and all content of the article are the responsibility of AkuratCo. Disclaimer : This article is a collaboration between Indosport.com and AkuratCo. All writing, photos, videos, graphics, and the entire content of the article is AkuratCo’s responsibility.

