Falcon Edge in Shape for Featured Event





Coach RH Sequeiras Falcon Edge, unbeaten in his last four starts, is in great shape and is set to win the Deccan Colts Championship Stakes (Gr. 3), the star attraction of Sunday races (August 5).

1. BLUE PETER PLATE (Div. I) (1,100m), (Conditions) Maiden, 3 years old only (Cat. II), 1:30 pm: 1. Blue Label (6) Nakhat Singh 56, 2. Dizizdtymtowin (10) Ajeeth Kumar 56, 3. Sharp Mind (5) P. Gaddam 56, 4. Aarya (2) C. Umesh 54,5, 5. Ahanu (7) Rafique Sk. 54,5, 6. Angelita (4) Kuldeep Singh 54 , 5, 7. Cabello (1) G. Naresh 54,5, 8. Despang (8) Mukesh Kumar 54,5, 9. Exotic dancer (9) Ashad Asbar 54,5, 10. Hot Seat (3) Akshay Kumar 54.5 and 11. Lucky Lady (11) P. Sai Kumar 54.5.

1. DESPANG, 2. HOT SEAT, 3. DIZIZDTYMTOWIN

2. BLUE PETER PLATE (Div. II) (1,100m), (Conditions) Maiden, 3 years old only (Cat. II), 2,05: 1. Cosmico (8) Rafique Sk. 56, 2. Sea Of Class (11) Mukesh Kumar 56, 3. Thats My Way (6) Ajeeth Kumar 56, 4. Challenger (4) CP Bopanna 54,5, 5. Good news (3) Md. Ismail 54,5, 6. Halle Berry ( 1) Surya Prakash 54.5, 7. Sugar NRI (5) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 8. Racing Rani (2) P. Sai Kumar 54.5, 9. Rising Queen (7) Abhay Singh 54.5, 10 Sally (10) AA Vikrant 54.5 and 11. Shelly Anne (9) G. Naresh 54.5.

1. HALLE BERRY, 2. SUGAR NRI, 3. CLASS SEA

3. GOLDEN BABY PLATE (Div. I) (1,400 m), ranked 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.40: 1. Cosmic Run (6) Kiran Naidu 61, 2. Call Of The Blue (8) Gaurav Singh 60, 3. Colachel Battle (4) Trevor 60, 4. Engaged Warrior (2) Koushik 57,5, 5. Big Brave (10) SS Tanwar 57, 6. Muaser (3) Nakhat Singh 56, 7. Selection rhythm (11) Kuldeep Singh 55.5, 8. Solo winner (1) CP Bopanna 54.5, 9. Thunder Road (9) Zervan 54, 10. Art In Motion (7) B. Nikhil 52 and 11. Sputnic (5) Ajeeth Kumar 50.

1. BATTLE OF COLACHEL, 2. ENGAGED WARRIOR, 3. MUASER

4. SHAPHIR PLATE (Div. I) (1,400 m), 5 years and over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3.15: 1. NRI Elegance (1) Gaurav Singh 60, 2. Private Empire ( 5) Akshay Kumar 59.5, 3. Dandy Man (9) Ashad Asbar 58.5, 4. Incredulous (11) Md. Ismail 58, 5. King Maker (2) CS Jodha 56.5, 6. City Of Wisdom (6) Mukesh Kumar 56 , 7 Again (7) Nakhat Singh 55.5, 8. Lockhart (3) Ajeeth Kumar 55, 9. Rapid fire (4) AA Vikrant 55, 10. Red Snaper (8) C. Umesh 54.5 and 11 Sublime (10) Santosh Raj 53.

1. PRIVATE EMPIRE, 2. CITY OF WISDOM, 3. LOCKHART

5. GOLDEN BABY PLATE (Div. II) (1,400 m), dimension 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3.50: 1. Miss Marvelous (11) NB Kuldeep 61, 2. Siyavash (9) Ashad Asbar 59 , 5, 3. Blickfang (1) Ismail 58, 4. Brisbane (2) Surya Prakash 57, 5. Explosive (10) Gaurav Singh 56.5, 6. Nearest (8) G. Naresh 56.5, 7 Star Dancer (7) Kiran Naidu 55,5, 8. Royal Pal (5) Nakaht Singh 54, 9. Storyteller (4) RS Jodha 52,5, 10. Franklin (3) Akshay Kumar 52 and 11. Health and happiness (6) Santosh Raj 50.

1. BRISBANE, 2. STAR DANCER, 3. FRANKLIN

6. CHAMPIONSHIP CHALLENGES DECCAN COLTS (Gr. III) (1,600m), (Term) 3 years only, 4,25: 1. Angelico (4) Sandesh 56, 2. Aries (1) Bhawani 56, 3. Falcon Edge (10) Akshay Kumar 56, 4. Fire Power (2) Zervan 56, 5. Kensington (7) Antony Raj 56, 6. Knotty Dancer (8) A. Imran Khan 56, 7. Southern Dynasty (6) CS Jodha 56, 8 Spinoza (5) Trevor 56, 9. Stockbridge (3) Neeraj 56 and 10. Zuccarelli (9) PS Chouhan 56.

1. FALCON EDGE, 2. SPINOZA, 3. ZUCCARELLI

7. SHAPHIR PLATE (Div. II) (1,400 m), 5 years and over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 5.00: 1. Full volume (2) Ajit Singh 60, 2. Blazer (9) C Umesh 59.5, 3. Balius (1) Gaurav Singh 59, 4. Shaquille (10) Ashad Asbar 57.5, 5. City Of Blossom (8) Mukesh Kumar 56.5, 6. The Special One (3) Akshay Kumar 56.5, 7. Max (6) Zervan 56, 8. NRI Magic (7) AA Vikrant 56, 9. Super Angel (4) Abhay Singh 55 and 10. Blazing Jupiter (5) B. Nikhil 52.5.

1. BALIUS, 2. MAX, 3. NRI MAGIC

Best days: BATTLE OF COLACHEL

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 1, 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 and 4. (ii) 5, 6 and 7.

Tanala: All races.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/in-form-falcon-edge-for-the-feature-event/article36289833.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos